As someone who can trace part of my ancestry to Naples, I loved seeing the city. The fact that most of the leg was on foot led to such a frantic energy. They really did a good job highlighting the food culture, and it did not come as a surprise to see many racers struggle with the pizza peel (When will Carson join Tiffany and Rachel as competitors on Worst Cooks in America? Side note: How did they let Jack do 5 Roadblocks when they did the Fast Forward?). Han talking about her problems with perfectionism was such a good moment, and I'm glad that she & Holden are still in the race.



The only downside was that they did not visit Pompeii/Vesuvius. Phil didn't even mention that Vesuvius was behind him when describing the first location.