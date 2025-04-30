« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 1057 times)

0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5716
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: April 30, 2025, 09:57:52 PM »
Han & Holden see the castle and are booking it while Carson & Jack think the right way to get up the castle is around the corner. Holden reiterates the back terrace while Carson & Jack are going into the fortress. Han hopes it's the right castle.

Carson & Jack arrive at the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER FOUR.

Han & Holden come up short from behind and are exhausted. They are the last team to arrive and... IT'S A NON-ELIMINATION LEG. They are the first team in years to come up on one of these legs. Wow. Does that mean we have the Speed Bump back again next leg?

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5716
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: April 30, 2025, 09:59:45 PM »
NEXT WEEK ON TAR
Show content
Jon & Ana butt heads on self-driving. And the final five go head-to-head. "Honestly, we're nerds. Jousting is right up our alley."
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: April 30, 2025, 10:00:17 PM »
Tbf its kinda expected since the spoiler/live sighting days, but the return with the regular NEL is welcomed  :cheer: :cheer:
Logged
what might have been

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: April 30, 2025, 10:00:47 PM »
So the twist is that it is non-elim. But no handicap?
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5716
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: April 30, 2025, 10:02:04 PM »
So that was our Naples leg of the season! Hope everyone loved the extra serving of pizza, mozzarella, and the abundance of produce. Please reply with your comments, critiques, and anything you have on your mind below and let's keep the conversations flowing like bottomless limoncello on an Italian villa veranda. Ciao ciao!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2004
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: April 30, 2025, 10:28:58 PM »
As someone who can trace part of my ancestry to Naples, I loved seeing the city. The fact that most of the leg was on foot led to such a frantic energy. They really did a good job highlighting the food culture, and it did not come as a surprise to see many racers struggle with the pizza peel (When will Carson join Tiffany and Rachel as competitors on Worst Cooks in America? Side note: How did they let Jack do 5 Roadblocks when they did the Fast Forward?). Han talking about her problems with perfectionism was such a good moment, and I'm glad that she & Holden are still in the race.

The only downside was that they did not visit Pompeii/Vesuvius. Phil didn't even mention that Vesuvius was behind him when describing the first location.
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13580
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM »
Phil uploaded a video on his Instagram account: the band and him eating the Pizza the teams delivered at the Pit Stop.

https://www.instagram.com/share/reel/_j2uw-Jq8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:05:35 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 4/30/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 PM »
I am convinced that having a funicular automatically makes a city 58% more awesome.

I noticed that Team Vegas asked the shopkeepers for directions to their next destination. Strategic move (since they were on camera before, they wouldn't have to stop to sign a release) or just convenience (the shop was close to the departure point)?

It'll be interesting to see if Han & Holden can make the best of being the first beneficiary of a NEL in a long time.
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 