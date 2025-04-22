JEN AFFLECK



Jen Affleck is a social media influencer and reality television star known for her role in Hulus hit reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. When she is not filming her TV show or her next viral TikTok, she and her husband, Zac Affleck, are spending quality time with their three children.



Affleck started her career as a successful content creator with almost 4 million followers across all her social platforms. She gained popularity through her #MomTok content, which showcases her bubbly personality and daily life as a Mormon mother, leading to her current journey in television. Despite facing challenges from mental health to relationships, Affleck remains dedicated to her family and faith, using her platform to build a community full of fun and joy.



HILARIA BALDWIN



Hilaria Baldwin is an entrepreneur, host and author. She was the Host of The Baldwins, a reality show on TLC about the behind-the- scenes look at her and Alecs lives with 7 children. Shes also the author of Manual Not Included; Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her daughter Carmen; and The Living Clearly Method. Hilaria lives in NYC with her husband Alec and 7 kids.



JORDAN CHILES



Jordan Chiles is a renowned gymnast and two-time Olympian. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she helped secure a silver medal for Team USA with a standout performance. A passionate advocate for body positivity and mental health, Chiles inspires young athletes around the globe. In 2022, she became one of only three Black gymnasts to sweep the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships; and the following year, she earned two NCAA individual titles with UCLA while embarking on a new chapter as a Nike athlete. Returning to elite competition in 2024, Chiles played a key role in leading Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the sport.



BARON DAVIS



Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star, serial entrepreneur, investor and creator of thought-provoking content and digital platforms. Davis is the founder of several companies, including Sports, Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC), Business Inside the Game (B.I.G.), UWish, and More Than Us; each combines creative talent with original publication and production to develop and provide educational and empowering stories that appeal to global audiences of all ages.



Davis also served as producer of several acclaimed documentaries, including Crips and Bloods: Made In America, 30 for 30: Sole Man and The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce. With his production company, No Label, Davis was the executive producer of the Hulu Originals show WTF, Baron Davis; and he directed, wrote, and stars in the upcoming comedy, Domino: Battle of the Bones.



ALIX EARLE



Alix Earle is a leading global social media personality, acclaimed for her incomparable online engagement which has been described by media and brands as the Alix Earle [sold out] Effect. Her rapid rise in popularity and her unique ability to connect with mass audiences across multiple demographics are a result of her unexpected reality and candid humor, paired with her authentic beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips. Earle has collaborated with and invested in brands including poppi and SipMARGS, appeared in major brand campaigns and Super Bowl spots, and launched her own philanthropic initiative, Serving in Heels. She is also the creator and host of the hit Hot Mess vlog-style podcast.



DYLAN EFRON



Dylan Efron is a producer, content creator and outdoor enthusiast known for his compelling presence across digital media and television. In 2025, Efron was crowned the winner of the third season of The Traitors, where his authenticity and sharp gameplay earned him a Critics Choice nomination for Male Star of the Year. Originally from California, Efron began his career behind the scenes on major films like American Sniper and A Star Is Born, before stepping into his own spotlight as a creator, athlete and media personality whose work continues to engage and inspire a global audience.



After gaining widespread recognition as the co-producer and co-star of Netflixs Emmy® Award-winning eco-travel series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which premiered at No. 1 globally, Dylan continues to produce compelling digital content that showcases his passion for sustainability, exploration and immersive storytelling. Most recently, he released the 2025 documentary The Village That Saved a Fish, which follows a remote Guyanese village working to protect an endangered species. The film surpassed 1 million views in its first week. He also has hosted Flow State, a series that documents extreme physical challenges and adrenaline-driven storytelling.



COREY FELDMAN



Corey Feldman began his acting career at just 3½ years old when he auditioned for a McDonalds commercial  which went on to earn a Clio Award and aired for eight consecutive years. By the time he was 4, he was already filming regularly, and now, Feldman is proudly celebrating his 50th anniversary in entertainment. From a career that has garnered over 100 theatrical films  18 of which were No. 1 at the box office  along with over 100 television appearances, five TV series, 20 U.S. tours with various bands, three Billboard Top 40 hits, multiple viral videos, and a historic Today Show performance that became the most-viewed musical act on the show at the time, Feldmans legacy continues to evolve.



As one of the original stars of The Goonies, Feldman is also helping to celebrate the films 40th anniversary by co-producing a new docuseries that chronicles the refurbishment of the iconic Goonies house  a nostalgic landmark for fans across generations. Behind the camera, Feldman has produced two documentaries as well as a feature film about his life for the Lifetime channel. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Coreyography.



DANIELLE FISHEL



Danielle Fishel is best known for her iconic role as Topanga on the 90s TGIF staple Boy Meets World. She would later reprise the role for Girl Meets World, a millennial reboot that ran for three seasons on Disney Channel. Since 2017, Fishel has moved behind the camera, directing over 50 episodes of multicamera television, including Disney Channels Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Ravens Home (for which she was nominated for two Emmys®), ABCs Shifting Gears and NBCs Lopez vs. Lopez. She also co-hosts the hit iHeart podcast Pod Meets World, alongside her best friends and former costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. Additionally, Fishel is passionate about her clean and affordable hair care line, Be Free by Danielle Fishel, which is available online and through QVC.



ELAINE HENDRIX



An icon to generations, she is beloved for her unforgettable roles in Disneys The Parent Trap, SNLs Superstar, and the cult classic Romy & Micheles High School Reunion. She also dazzled as the legendary Alexis Carrington in The CWs hit Dynasty reboot and frequently collaborates with Denis Leary in projects like FXs Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Universals Erase, and FOXs Super Bowl campaign Dogs Playing Poker.



Her work includes fan-favorite TV shows (Friends, Two and a Half Men, CSI, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Transparent), acclaimed films (Adopt a Highway with Ethan Hawke, SXSW Jury Award winner Slanted), and she recently reunited with Lindsay Lohan for a cameo in Disneys smash hit Freakier Friday. On stage, she has starred in Designing Women, Steel Magnolias and A Streetcar Named Desire, is currently co-producing the buzzworthy off-Broadway sensation Ginger Twinsies, and will soon headline as Dolly Levi in OFC Creations Theatre Centers 2026 production of Hello, Dolly!



SCOTT HOYING



Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Emmy® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger and artist. While studying music at USC, he discovered his passion for a cappella and started the a cappella group, Pentatonix. The vocal quintet quickly rose to international fame and has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli, among others. With Pentatonix, Hoying has won three GRAMMY Awards, sold more than 13 million albums, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



ROBERT IRWIN



Robert Irwin is a passionate wildlife conservationist who is determined to protect wildlife and inspire others through his work behind and in front of the lens as a nature photographer and TV presenter. Irwin and his family live at Australia Zoo and also operate the nonprofit charity, Wildlife Warriors. There is nothing he enjoys more than heading out into the Crocoseum to participate in daily croc demonstrations, where he has the opportunity to share his love and knowledge of his favorite animal, crocodiles.



LAUREN JAUREGUI



Multiplatinum Cuban American singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui began as one-fifth of the award-winning, arena-filling and chart-dominating Fifth Harmony. Projecting her voice across popular culture, she has collaborated with everyone from Halsey and Steve Aoki to Ty Dolla $ign. She dropped her first solo single, Expectations, during 2018, generating over 100 million streams, and contributed Invisible Chains to Birds of Prey: The Album.



Outside of music, Jauregui is an activist for social justice initiatives and environmental awareness, including human rights, womens and LGBTQ+ rights, and care for our planet. She embraced freedom of expression both personally and creatively on her independent debut, Prelude, showcasing every side of herself with no shortage of spirit, sensuality, style and soul for an unfiltered and undeniable depiction of who she is. Her first solo album is currently in the works for 2026 and expected to be one of the most unforgettable releases of the year.



WHITNEY LEAVITT



Whitney Leavitt  the breakout star (Vulture) of Hulus The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives  touts an audience of 3.1 million-plus across TikTok and Instagram. She just wrapped Season 2 of the show, which premiered with 5 million views after five days of global streaming. The 32-year-old mom of three has been featured by Vulture, Jimmy Kimmel Live, People Magazine, Glamour and more.



ANDY RICHTER



Andy Richter is an actor, comedian and writer, best known for his years as Conan OBriens sidekick on Late Night, The Tonight Show and CONAN. He is currently the host of The Three Questions podcast, as well as the SiriusXM show The Andy Richter Call-in Show. As an actor, he has appeared in films such as Elf and Madagascar, as well as television shows such as Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Andy Barker, P.I. and Arrested Development.