Dancing With The Stars 34

Dancing With The Stars 34
« on: April 22, 2025, 07:35:38 PM »
SEASON PREMIERE

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025
« Last Edit: September 03, 2025, 08:25:49 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #1 on: April 22, 2025, 07:36:52 PM »
FIRST CELEBRITY REVEAL

ROBERT IRVIN

« Last Edit: May 22, 2025, 12:13:33 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #2 on: April 23, 2025, 08:08:45 AM »
DANCING WITH THE STARS RENEWED FOR SEASON 34 AND REVEALS FIRST CELEBRITY CAST MEMBER

Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for season 34 and will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will join as the first celebrity cast member. Roberts sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 21 alongside her partner, Derek Hough. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced at a later date.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history. The show also attracted younger viewers in season 33, earning the shows best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The spectacular season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years. After breaking several voting records throughout the season, the finale also set another record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #3 on: May 22, 2025, 12:11:13 PM »
SECOND CONTESTANT REVEALED

ALIX EARLE

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #4 on: September 03, 2025, 07:55:03 AM »
DANCING WITH THE STARS CHA-CHAS BACK TO THE BALLROOM WITH AN ALL-NEW CELEBRITY CAST

Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman,
Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Lauren Jauregui and Andy Richter
Join Previously Announced Celebrities
Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars Premieres Live
Tuesday, Sept. 16, on ABC and Disney+, and Is Available Next Day on Hulu



This seasons celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):

    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik
    Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko
    Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa
    NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart
    Social media personality Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
    Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach
    Actor and musician Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson
    Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov
    Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten
    From Pentatonix, GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold
    Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson
    From Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong
    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas
    Comedian Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #5 on: September 03, 2025, 08:15:20 AM »
JEN AFFLECK

Jen Affleck is a social media influencer and reality television star known for her role in Hulus hit reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. When she is not filming her TV show or her next viral TikTok, she and her husband, Zac Affleck, are spending quality time with their three children.

Affleck started her career as a successful content creator with almost 4 million followers across all her social platforms. She gained popularity through her #MomTok content, which showcases her bubbly personality and daily life as a Mormon mother, leading to her current journey in television. Despite facing challenges from mental health to relationships, Affleck remains dedicated to her family and faith, using her platform to build a community full of fun and joy.

HILARIA BALDWIN

Hilaria Baldwin is an entrepreneur, host and author. She was the Host of The Baldwins, a reality show on TLC about the behind-the- scenes look at her and Alecs lives with 7 children. Shes also the author of Manual Not Included; Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her daughter Carmen; and The Living Clearly Method. Hilaria lives in NYC with her husband Alec and 7 kids.

JORDAN CHILES

Jordan Chiles is a renowned gymnast and two-time Olympian. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she helped secure a silver medal for Team USA with a standout performance. A passionate advocate for body positivity and mental health, Chiles inspires young athletes around the globe. In 2022, she became one of only three Black gymnasts to sweep the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships; and the following year, she earned two NCAA individual titles with UCLA while embarking on a new chapter as a Nike athlete. Returning to elite competition in 2024, Chiles played a key role in leading Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

BARON DAVIS

Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star, serial entrepreneur, investor and creator of thought-provoking content and digital platforms. Davis is the founder of several companies, including Sports, Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC), Business Inside the Game (B.I.G.), UWish, and More Than Us; each combines creative talent with original publication and production to develop and provide educational and empowering stories that appeal to global audiences of all ages.

Davis also served as producer of several acclaimed documentaries, including Crips and Bloods: Made In America, 30 for 30: Sole Man and The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce. With his production company, No Label, Davis was the executive producer of the Hulu Originals show WTF, Baron Davis; and he directed, wrote, and stars in the upcoming comedy, Domino: Battle of the Bones.

ALIX EARLE

Alix Earle is a leading global social media personality, acclaimed for her incomparable online engagement which has been described by media and brands as the Alix Earle [sold out] Effect. Her rapid rise in popularity and her unique ability to connect with mass audiences across multiple demographics are a result of her unexpected reality and candid humor, paired with her authentic beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips. Earle has collaborated with and invested in brands including poppi and SipMARGS, appeared in major brand campaigns and Super Bowl spots, and launched her own philanthropic initiative, Serving in Heels. She is also the creator and host of the hit Hot Mess vlog-style podcast.

DYLAN EFRON

Dylan Efron is a producer, content creator and outdoor enthusiast known for his compelling presence across digital media and television. In 2025, Efron was crowned the winner of the third season of The Traitors, where his authenticity and sharp gameplay earned him a Critics Choice nomination for Male Star of the Year. Originally from California, Efron began his career behind the scenes on major films like American Sniper and A Star Is Born, before stepping into his own spotlight as a creator, athlete and media personality whose work continues to engage and inspire a global audience.

After gaining widespread recognition as the co-producer and co-star of Netflixs Emmy® Award-winning eco-travel series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which premiered at No. 1 globally, Dylan continues to produce compelling digital content that showcases his passion for sustainability, exploration and immersive storytelling. Most recently, he released the 2025 documentary The Village That Saved a Fish, which follows a remote Guyanese village working to protect an endangered species. The film surpassed 1 million views in its first week. He also has hosted Flow State, a series that documents extreme physical challenges and adrenaline-driven storytelling.

COREY FELDMAN

Corey Feldman began his acting career at just 3½ years old when he auditioned for a McDonalds commercial  which went on to earn a Clio Award and aired for eight consecutive years. By the time he was 4, he was already filming regularly, and now, Feldman is proudly celebrating his 50th anniversary in entertainment. From a career that has garnered over 100 theatrical films  18 of which were No. 1 at the box office  along with over 100 television appearances, five TV series, 20 U.S. tours with various bands, three Billboard Top 40 hits, multiple viral videos, and a historic Today Show performance that became the most-viewed musical act on the show at the time, Feldmans legacy continues to evolve.

As one of the original stars of The Goonies, Feldman is also helping to celebrate the films 40th anniversary by co-producing a new docuseries that chronicles the refurbishment of the iconic Goonies house  a nostalgic landmark for fans across generations. Behind the camera, Feldman has produced two documentaries as well as a feature film about his life for the Lifetime channel. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Coreyography.

DANIELLE FISHEL

Danielle Fishel is best known for her iconic role as Topanga on the 90s TGIF staple Boy Meets World. She would later reprise the role for Girl Meets World, a millennial reboot that ran for three seasons on Disney Channel. Since 2017, Fishel has moved behind the camera, directing over 50 episodes of multicamera television, including Disney Channels Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Ravens Home (for which she was nominated for two Emmys®), ABCs Shifting Gears and NBCs Lopez vs. Lopez. She also co-hosts the hit iHeart podcast Pod Meets World, alongside her best friends and former costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. Additionally, Fishel is passionate about her clean and affordable hair care line, Be Free by Danielle Fishel, which is available online and through QVC.

ELAINE HENDRIX

An icon to generations, she is beloved for her unforgettable roles in Disneys The Parent Trap, SNLs Superstar, and the cult classic Romy & Micheles High School Reunion. She also dazzled as the legendary Alexis Carrington in The CWs hit Dynasty reboot and frequently collaborates with Denis Leary in projects like FXs Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Universals Erase, and FOXs Super Bowl campaign Dogs Playing Poker.

Her work includes fan-favorite TV shows (Friends, Two and a Half Men, CSI, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Transparent), acclaimed films (Adopt a Highway with Ethan Hawke, SXSW Jury Award winner Slanted), and she recently reunited with Lindsay Lohan for a cameo in Disneys smash hit Freakier Friday. On stage, she has starred in Designing Women, Steel Magnolias and A Streetcar Named Desire, is currently co-producing the buzzworthy off-Broadway sensation Ginger Twinsies, and will soon headline as Dolly Levi in OFC Creations Theatre Centers 2026 production of Hello, Dolly!

SCOTT HOYING

Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Emmy® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger and artist. While studying music at USC, he discovered his passion for a cappella and started the a cappella group, Pentatonix. The vocal quintet quickly rose to international fame and has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli, among others. With Pentatonix, Hoying has won three GRAMMY Awards, sold more than 13 million albums, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ROBERT IRWIN

Robert Irwin is a passionate wildlife conservationist who is determined to protect wildlife and inspire others through his work behind and in front of the lens as a nature photographer and TV presenter. Irwin and his family live at Australia Zoo and also operate the nonprofit charity, Wildlife Warriors. There is nothing he enjoys more than heading out into the Crocoseum to participate in daily croc demonstrations, where he has the opportunity to share his love and knowledge of his favorite animal, crocodiles.

LAUREN JAUREGUI

Multiplatinum Cuban American singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui began as one-fifth of the award-winning, arena-filling and chart-dominating Fifth Harmony. Projecting her voice across popular culture, she has collaborated with everyone from Halsey and Steve Aoki to Ty Dolla $ign. She dropped her first solo single, Expectations, during 2018, generating over 100 million streams, and contributed Invisible Chains to Birds of Prey: The Album.

Outside of music, Jauregui is an activist for social justice initiatives and environmental awareness, including human rights, womens and LGBTQ+ rights, and care for our planet. She embraced freedom of expression both personally and creatively on her independent debut, Prelude, showcasing every side of herself with no shortage of spirit, sensuality, style and soul for an unfiltered and undeniable depiction of who she is. Her first solo album is currently in the works for 2026 and expected to be one of the most unforgettable releases of the year.

WHITNEY LEAVITT

Whitney Leavitt  the breakout star (Vulture) of Hulus The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives  touts an audience of 3.1 million-plus across TikTok and Instagram. She just wrapped Season 2 of the show, which premiered with 5 million views after five days of global streaming. The 32-year-old mom of three has been featured by Vulture, Jimmy Kimmel Live, People Magazine, Glamour and more.

ANDY RICHTER

Andy Richter is an actor, comedian and writer, best known for his years as Conan OBriens sidekick on Late Night, The Tonight Show and CONAN. He is currently the host of The Three Questions podcast, as well as the SiriusXM show The Andy Richter Call-in Show. As an actor, he has appeared in films such as Elf and Madagascar, as well as television shows such as Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Andy Barker, P.I. and Arrested Development.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #6 on: September 03, 2025, 12:26:50 PM »
Scott & Rylee



Hilaria & Gleb



Jordan & Ezra



Whitney & Mark



Corey & Jenna

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #7 on: September 03, 2025, 12:40:30 PM »
Elaine & Alan



Robert & Witney



Alix & Val



Andy & Emma



Dylan & Daniella

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #8 on: September 03, 2025, 12:48:37 PM »
Danielle & Pasha



Jen & Jan



Baron & Britt



Lauren & Brandon

« Last Edit: September 10, 2025, 07:24:33 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #9 on: September 09, 2025, 01:44:28 PM »
Official Season 34 Trailer | Dancing with the Stars

Get to know these incredible celebs before they hit the ballroom on the new season of #DWTS! 🪩 Watch LIVE Tuesday, September 16 on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GgJXHqXCwMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GgJXHqXCwMU</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #10 on: September 16, 2025, 09:10:33 PM »
WEEK ONE DANCING SCOREBOARD

Season Premiere


Jordan & Ezra
Salsa                           5     5  =  10

Dylan & Daniella
Cha Cha                       5     5  =  10

Elaine & Alan
Cha Cha                       6     6  =  12

Whitney & Mark
Tango                          7     8  =  15

Baron & Britt
Cha Cha                      5     5  =  10

Alix & Val
Cha Cha                      7     6  =  13

Scott & Rylee
Tango                         5     5  =  10 

Danielle & Pasha
Tango                         6     6  =  12

Jen & Jan
Salsa                          6     6  =  12     

Corey & Jenna
Tango                         4     5  =  9
                                         
Lauren & Brandon
Tango                         7     6  = 13

Andy & Emma
Cha Cha                     5     4  =  9

Hilaria & Gleb
Cha Cha                     7     7  = 14

Robert & Witney
Jive                           8     7  =  15

Carrie Ann Inaba was absent tonight due to illness. No elimination tonight but next week will be a double. So vote! 
« Last Edit: September 16, 2025, 09:16:34 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #11 on: September 17, 2025, 08:19:43 AM »
WEEK ONE DANCING SCOREBOARD

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sMISNyRlfps" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sMISNyRlfps</a>

Jordan & Ezra-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_mQoG4xvJW4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_mQoG4xvJW4</a>

Dylan & Daniella-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kQUsCfD4oJ8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kQUsCfD4oJ8</a>

Elaine & Alan-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9omyBitflS0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9omyBitflS0</a>

Whitney & Mark-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VSkLpqctcaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VSkLpqctcaI</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #12 on: September 17, 2025, 08:33:05 AM »
Baron & Britt-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3OWNhhbamak" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3OWNhhbamak</a>

Alix & Val-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-1pelaWk-lU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-1pelaWk-lU</a>

Danielle & Pasha-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x15ye61HdtM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x15ye61HdtM</a>

Scott & Rylee-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kOt8jJ9XjJE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kOt8jJ9XjJE</a>

Jen & Jan-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eTEUxPFOGLM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eTEUxPFOGLM</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #13 on: September 17, 2025, 08:52:36 AM »
Corey & Jenna-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cEkDbdMyymQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cEkDbdMyymQ</a>

Lauren & Brandon-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aSZRh41fgBI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aSZRh41fgBI</a>

Andy & Emma-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pu7dMdBEJh0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pu7dMdBEJh0</a>

Hilaria & Gleb-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FLcetIKiNMo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FLcetIKiNMo</a>

Robert & Witney-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2NHturyCVM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2NHturyCVM</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #14 on: September 17, 2025, 06:52:15 PM »
DANCING WITH THE STARS BRINGS CHART-TOPPERS TO THE BALLROOM ON ONE-HIT WONDERS NIGHT SEPT. 23

All 14 Couples Will Perform Dances to Unforgettable Tracks as They Face a Double Elimination

One-Hit Wonders Night  Dancing with the Stars brings some of musics most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. One-Hit Wonders Night premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

The evening kicks off with a throwback opening number to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, choreographed by Emma Slater. Partner dances include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Quickstep, Samba and Tango, with troupe performances to I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad Stuntman and Lady (Hear Me Tonight) by Modjo.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of a double elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to Take On Me by a-ha.
    Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to What Is Love by Haddaway.
    Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Jive to Maniac by Michael Sembello.
    NBA All-Star Baron Davis and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison.
    Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega.
    Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) by Los del Río.
    Actor and musician Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot.
    Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to Rhythm of the Night by Corona.
    Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to Hey Mickey by Toni Basil.
    From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Cha Cha to Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65.
    Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Tango to Move Your Feet by Junior Senior.
    From Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to Lovefool by The Cardigans.
    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to Play That Funky Music by Wild Cherry.
    Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Tango to Its Raining Men by The Weather Girls.


Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #15 on: September 18, 2025, 01:26:21 PM »
DANCING WITH THE STARS REVEALS SEASON 34 THEME NIGHTS

The Ballroom Heats Up With New and Returning Fan-Favorite Themes Dancing with the Stars Airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, Next Day on Hulu

Dancing with the Stars is back and pumping up the excitement with highly anticipated theme night events. Each week, the celebrity and pro duos will dance routines set to iconic music celebrating legendary eras and artists, unforgettable pop-culture moments and more.

Announced this morning exclusively on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast, host Joey Graziadei shared the seasons lineup which includes the return of Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night, alongside fresh additions including TikTok Night, Wicked Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, Prince Night and a 20th Birthday Party as the show celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary.

Dancing with the Stars airs TUESDAYS (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones, and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

The full schedule of themed nights are below:

    30: TikTok Night
    7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration
    14: Dedication Night
    21: Wicked Night
    28: Halloween Night
    4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
    11: 20th Birthday Party
    18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)
    25: Finale
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:06:01 PM »
WEEK TWO DANCING SCOREBOARD

One-Hit Wonders Night


Alix & Val
Jive                                      7     7     7 = 21 + 13 = 34

Danielle & Pasha
Cha Cha                               7     6     6 = 19 + 12 = 31

Andy & Emma
Tango                                  6     6     6 = 16 + 9 =  25

Lauren & Brandon
Foxtrot                                7     7     7 = 21 + 13 = 34

Jordan & Ezra
Jive                                    8     7     7 = 22 + 10 = 32

Corey & Jenna
Cha Cha                             5     5     5 = 15 + 9 =  24

Jen & Jan
Quickstep                           8     7     7 = 22 + 12 = 34

Robert & Witney
Tango                                8     7     7 = 22 + 15 = 37

Elaine & Alan
Jive                                   7     7     7 = 21 + 12 = 33

Baron & Britt
Samba                               6     6     6 = 18 + 10 = 26

Whitney & Mark
Cha Cha                             7     7     8 = 22 + 15 = 37

Hilariia & Gleb
Tango                                7     7     7 = 21 + 14 = 35

Dylan & Daniella
Samba                              7     6     7 = 20 + 10 = 30

Scott & Rylee
Cha Cha                            6     6     6 = 18 + 10 = 28

DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Baron Davis & Britt Stewart and Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson were eliminated from the competition.
