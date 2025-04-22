DANCING WITH THE STARS RENEWED FOR SEASON 34 AND REVEALS FIRST CELEBRITY CAST MEMBER
Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for season 34 and will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will join as the first celebrity cast member. Roberts sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 21 alongside her partner, Derek Hough. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced at a later date.
Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history. The show also attracted younger viewers in season 33, earning the shows best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The spectacular season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years. After breaking several voting records throughout the season, the finale also set another record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.