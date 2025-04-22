« previous next »
Dancing With The Stars 34

Dancing With The Stars 34
April 22, 2025, 07:35:38 PM
SEASON PREMIERE

SEPTEMBER 2025
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
Reply #1 on: April 22, 2025, 07:36:52 PM
FIRST CELEBRITY REVEAL

ROBERT IRVIN

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
Reply #2 on: April 23, 2025, 08:08:45 AM
DANCING WITH THE STARS RENEWED FOR SEASON 34 AND REVEALS FIRST CELEBRITY CAST MEMBER

Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for season 34 and will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will join as the first celebrity cast member. Roberts sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 21 alongside her partner, Derek Hough. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced at a later date.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history. The show also attracted younger viewers in season 33, earning the shows best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The spectacular season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years. After breaking several voting records throughout the season, the finale also set another record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:13 PM
SECOND CONTESTANT REVEALED

ALIX EARLE

