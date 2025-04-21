« previous next »
TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)

TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG OF THE RACE, THE REMAINING FOUR TEAMS TRAVEL THROUGH PORTUGAL, WHERE THEY LOOK TO EARN THEIR PLACE IN THE FINAL, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

My Knight in Shining Armor  In the penultimate leg of the Race, the remaining four teams travel through Portugal, where they look to earn their place in the final, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 14 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
saved
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Looks like they are gonna have a Switchback from TAR 23 with the tiles  :gman:
Love The Amazing Race, The Apprentice and Survivor.

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2025, 11:55:04 PM
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.

Is that why we see Jonathan & Victoria Ana in a train?
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
The castle is the Castelo de Santa Maria da Feira.



"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
PRESS PICTURES

















Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Looks like Carson & Jack are getting their dream task - 2 legs in a row. The way they nerded out over the water joust will be nothing compared to this.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Quote from: redskevin88 on May 08, 2025, 12:05:17 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2025, 11:55:04 PM
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.

Is that why we see Jonathan & Victoria Ana in a train?

No, I think teams will be asked to take a train to Paris before flying to Portugal. 
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
So this leg's twist is a Switchback?

Looks like both "Whiskey Rollin'" from Scotland 22 and "Tiles" from Portugal 23. I'm guessing they're the two Detour options.
« Reply #13 on: May 08, 2025, 07:34:24 PM »
This is somewhere alongside the Duero River. According to Google the mountains match with the ones in the Pinhao area but I can't find the right spot.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #14 on: May 08, 2025, 07:45:51 PM »
Something that seems to enforce the hipotesis of the teams travelling to Pinhao: Phil here is standing in the middle of a vineyard. Well, the Pinhao area is known by its vineyards.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #15 on: May 09, 2025, 06:57:16 AM »
One more thing, in this picture of Carson & Jack crossing paths with Han & Holden - who were doing the barrel task - you can see the water along the road, so this is probably happening in the same area.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #16 on: May 09, 2025, 10:11:22 AM »
Looks like the image they have to assemble with the tiles is the one of the Don Luis I Bridge, that crosses the Duero River between the city of Oporto and Vila Nova de Gaia



"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2025, 11:55:04 PM
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.

Holy cow, I was right.

https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/video/?watch=af6jdat7bg
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:15:51 AM »
The Amazing Race - My Knight in Shining Armor (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5bWXbHEzHN0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5bWXbHEzHN0</a>

The Amazing Race - My Knight in Shining Armor (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mNvMX_pDuPw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mNvMX_pDuPw</a>
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 11:08:46 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 07, 2025, 11:55:04 PM
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.

Holy cow, I was right.

https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/video/?watch=af6jdat7bg

Talking about twists on the race...
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:21:55 PM »
And, of course, the Pit Stop is located somewhere in Pinhao.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:34:53 AM »
Han/Holden are here on the south bank of the Duoro across from Peso da Régua, and are trying to head here, the Caldas do Moledo on the other side.

Just past the Caldas do Moledo at the Lugar do Granjão here, teams row across the Duoro, back to the south bank.

Once across, the barrel rolling is up from the river to the Quinta de Santa Clara here.

With this and the visit to Santa Maria da Feira (was just there in 2023 for their medieval festival!), looks like there's a whole lot of travelling this leg!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:42:31 AM »
Train station looks like Campanhã Station. But if Han/Holden were driving to Pinhão, and Santa Maria da Feira is not accessible by train, where could they be going? Got off one stop early from Pinhão instead of at Porto São Bento?



The tiles are here on the Rua da Reboleira, right on the Porto waterfront and filled with tourists.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:21:43 AM »
They show a grin of people who know that they screwed it big, for sure.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:37:42 AM »
Ok, let's put together all the info we have so far:

Travel to Porto.
Car roulette at the airport's parking lot.
Tile task at the Porto waterfront.
RB at the Santa Maria da Feira castle.
Crossing the Douro River at Caldas do Moledo to Lugar do Granjão
Barrel task at Quinta de Santa Clara
Pit Stop somewhere in the area of Sabrosa/Alijó.

Are we missing something?
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
