IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG OF THE RACE, THE REMAINING FOUR TEAMS TRAVEL THROUGH PORTUGAL, WHERE THEY LOOK TO EARN THEIR PLACE IN THE FINAL, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 14



My Knight in Shining Armor  In the penultimate leg of the Race, the remaining four teams travel through Portugal, where they look to earn their place in the final, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 14 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.