Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)  (Read 865 times)

TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG OF THE RACE, THE REMAINING FOUR TEAMS TRAVEL THROUGH PORTUGAL, WHERE THEY LOOK TO EARN THEIR PLACE IN THE FINAL, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

My Knight in Shining Armor  In the penultimate leg of the Race, the remaining four teams travel through Portugal, where they look to earn their place in the final, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 14 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
saved
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Looks like they are gonna have a Switchback from TAR 23 with the tiles  :gman:
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
There was also a Valet Parking sign in the Porto airport during the preview. Maybe they randomly choose a car from a group with different features like one is a manual, one is automatic, one has gps, and one just has a map.

Is that why we see Jonathan & Victoria Ana in a train?
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
The castle is the Castelo de Santa Maria da Feira.



Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
PRESS PICTURES

















Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:21:50 PM »
















Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:29:44 PM »
















Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
Looks like Carson & Jack are getting their dream task - 2 legs in a row. The way they nerded out over the water joust will be nothing compared to this.
Re: TAR37: Ep 11: "My Knight in Shining Armor" (5/14/2025)
