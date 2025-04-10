Pops and JeffSad to see my two favorite teams go out two weeks in a row, especially the way they did. If only Jeff didn't pull his arm out of the door!This was better for Dubai legs I guess but I just wish they'd stop visiting Dubai. Feel like there's so many better places to visit in the Middle East or places that work well as connectors. If they were going for the Middle East, a visit back to Oman would have so much more culture (and I've been yearning for that sand oven task from TAR 9 as a Switchback). Or a much awaited return to Egypt. If they were going for a connector (like Pi suggested), Turkey is really good for that. I'm personally just tired of constant visits to Dubai and the tasks are basically "look at these things you can do in a rich person's playground" because I feel one of the best things this show does is expose people to other cultures.I also agree with Pi about the FF. It was cool to watch but not much difficulty or extreme such as eating a bowl of bugs or forcing teams to shave their heads (not asking for that one though because that is overdone).What I do appreciate is that leg structure, which is something that this season and TAR 35 have seemed to improved on compared to the 5-10 seasons before it.Onto next week!