I need Brett and Mark to apologize for not knowing the Burj Khalifa.
Yeah, but I know a certain fan on this forum who is gonna love that reference. Lives in Dubai and a Wiz Khalifa fan  :funny:
Also, am I the only one who thinks it's a bit racist for an Asian like Han to not consider the Middle East Asia?  My mom told me that there are some Asians who don't consider Arabs to be of their same race or geography. 
I wonder how often Dubai gets visited for its activities and locations versus being one of the best connection points for air travel between Europe, Africa, and Asia. I suppose it's a little of A and a little of B.

Quote from: NumfarPTB on April 09, 2025, 09:06:05 PM
Understand why it is only one spot, but kinda wished that competing for the opportunity for the FF was a bit more fairer.

I agree. I'm not going to complain about seeing the Fast Forward again after a long absence, but I wish it could be used better as a Race device. The last few times we've seen it it's been "hey, there's a really cool adventure task in this location that we're visiting, but it would be too impractical (or too expensive?) for all teams to do it, so let's put in a Fast Forward so that just one team can do it." Makes for good TV to see the activity incorporated, but it would be better to see some strategy and competition involved, ideally.

Carson & Jack were destined to win the Fast Forward, given the color of their team's shirts. :P

The description of the culinary ARI sounded much more like an advertisement than task descriptions usually do. Did anyone else get that vibe?
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB
