Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 426 times)

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:08:09 PM »
Alyssa & Josiah finish their display and go see Chef Kristoff. The lobster roll-looking things are wrong in the middle. "Chef Kristoff is not playing games." - Josiah.

Jeff 2x wants to get this done efficiently and quickly and the younger Jeff says this is a little bit of a different pace for them.

Carson & Jack are going through the training steps. Jack reveals his mother is a certified recreational scuba diver.

Han says Holden would plagiarize her projects back in school as they are adorning the pastries. :funny:

Nick & Mike joke around being in the kitchen back home while Alyssa & Josiah find their mistake with the gold leaf and flakes.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:08:37 PM »
Alyssa & Josiah got it! They receive the clue. ROUTE INFO: Burj Al Arab Public Beach to pick up the next clue.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 PM »
Mel & Erika say it might be more stressful having teams chase than catching up with them. Jon & Ana pass their dessert test and are leaving in 2nd.

Han & Holden whisper to call for a check while Jon & Ana say their next destination to their taxi driver. Han is crushing on Chef Kristoff. :funny: They get their clue in 3rd.

"We should've watched more baking shows." - Erika. :lol:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 PM »
Carson & Jack begin their dive into the endless abyss.  We get random shots of peculiar objects placed in the deep sea adventure. Brett & Mark go for a check and pass! They leave in 4th.

Nick used the wrong topping for the finger sandwiches while Mel & Erika are getting a check. They leave in 5th. Jeff 2x drop a cupcake on the carpet as they bring it to Kristoff. Oh no.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM »
Nick & Mike are approved right behind and leave in 6th. Jeff 2x are in last and younger Jeff says they got to get out of this hotel.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 PM »
We come back to Jeff 2x getting their just deserts for dropping a cupcake on bougie carpet. Younger Jeff prepares the new cupcake and is back in it. They leave in 7th (Carson & Jack haven't finished the FF yet) to the beach.

Speaking of whom, Jack sees the FF plaque on the pool table and go back up to surface. ROUTE INFO: Pit Stop: Museum of the Future. FF winners get to ride the orange Audi there.

Alyssa & Josiah tip their taxi driver and arrive at the beach. SECOND ROADBLOCK: Who's ready to ride a wave?
One team member must ride an e-foil through a water course to receive their next clue.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM »
Jack hopes there is a Detour with sweaty manual labor, unaware of the rest of the leg. Han & Holden and Jon & Ana arrive at the second RB. Josiah and Han are doing the task. The instructor gives some tips and tricks before and after Josiah gets directly into the water.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:21:50 PM »
Oh, so this is basically an upgraded version of the previous leg's surfboard Roadblock. Josiah mentions having some experience after moving to California of getting the groove of surfing. Seems like Han is going to rock this while "The Terminator"/Jon is coming to do the challenge.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:24:02 PM »
Han mentions she knows how to surf and Alyssa is glad she did the skydive. Brett & Mark arrive with Mark needing to do the task. "Someone is cooking right now." - Holden. It is Jonathan.

Carson & Jack arrive at the Pit Stop! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE and win an Alaskan cruise from Vancouver through the Alaskan Panhandle. (I've been on this cruise before, :2hearts:). They believe they are on the chopping block for any other negative twists.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:26:31 PM »
Mark is progressing while Mel & Erika arrive at the second RB. Erika is doing this one.

Josiah is performing the task and tries the real thing. He can't stand all the way up and falls.

Nick & Mike and Jeff 2x are 7th and last. Nick & Mike are having a bit of an issue deciding who wants to do the task.

Han is giving it a go and she is making this look like pie! Han & Holden receive the clue! Holden gives reassurance to Nick & Mike and Jeff in the background, but New York mentions them being tied for last to his astound.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:28:00 PM »
Han & Holden rip open the clue. ROUTE INFO: Take a metrorail from the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station to the Museum of the Future, the Pit Stop. Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.

Josiah falls JUST before the end of the course. :groan:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:29:36 PM »
Erika is getting in the water as well as the other guys. Josiah says if this was a vacation, he would be getting this quickly. However, the circumstances of the race persist. He is absolutely worried.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:34:35 PM »
We return to Mark flipping over with Jonathan splashing. Josiah wants to calm down and take another focused attempt. He is slowly, but surely, gets the board under control. Alyssa & Josiah are off from the RB. Erika almost takes the surfboard into heaven while Jeff is splashing. Mark is still struggling. Jonathan wants to go for another try.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM »
Mark is getting the real thing down, but splashes near the end. Jonathan also drops right before the end of the course.

Mark's second attempt is more successful with Brett narrating in the background. "That's my baby, that's my baby." - Brett. They are off from the RB.

More splashing from everyone before Erika accomplishes the task very quick. Mel is proud of her. Vegas is leaving the beach with a hug to the peanut gallery.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 PM »
Younger Jeff almost has it, but falls right before the end. Jonathan takes a 2nd attempt and falls just after the full course's completion. Whew. Nick falls. It's just down to Pops & Jeff and New York. Jon & Ana leave the RB in 6th.

"America, do you love my sunglasses?" - Holden. "They're our mom's." - Han. /side eye from the taxi driver/ :funny: :funny:

Han & Holden arrive at the metro station at the mall. Meanwhile, the Jeffs are trying to keep up. Younger Jeff gets it done! He receives the clue. Mike is disheartened while Pops & Jeff quickly read the clue and rush out of there. Nick's mind went into "we're going to get eliminated in Dubai" mode.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 PM »
Happy there are more travelling to the pit stop. Not just a taxi ride.
Must assume that early episode tease, might be some sort of foot race between teams to the mat.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 PM »
We come back to Nick being in last motivating him to finish. They are out of there. "He looks like he's in Baywatch right now." They are off.

Han & Holden board the metro and point out the station they have to get out. The Jeffs hope the New Yorkers aren't on the same train they are planning on getting on.

Alyssa & Josiah board the metro, checking if it's the right one. Mel & Erika are caught in traffic while Brett & Mark arrive at the metro station and board. Jon & Ana pick up tickets at the counter with Mel & Erika catching up to them. They board on the same pod.

Jeff 2x and New York both arrive with Pops & Jeff getting tickets while Nick & Mike are trying to get there as walking as much as possible. Jeff (younger) nearly gets his hand chopped off from the closing metro gate.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 PM »
Nick & Mike get to the station and buy tickets while Jeff (younger) is absolutely not having it waiting for the next train and their now-rivals.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 PM »
We return to the madness awaiting us. "We gotta get on this train." - Pops. "They're already coming, man." They board separate pods before Nick & Mike size them up. "We're tied for last right now. This is crazy." - Nick. Brett & Mark are leisurely sitting while Jon & Ana and Melinda & Erika point out they have to pay attention to where they are running.

Han & Holden arrive at the MotF station and check out the inside of the museum. They arrive at the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER TWO! Alyssa & Josiah run up from behind and are TEAM NUMBER THREE.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 PM »
Pops & Jeff don't want to worry so much while Brett & Mark arrive at the Pit Stop as TEAM NUMBER FOUR. "You got your inhaler ready?" - Mike.

Jon & Ana and Melinda & Erika arrive at the Pit Stop as TEAMS NUMBER FIVE and SIX. Oh, I thought they would be part of the foot race as well.

And now we have our race horses: Pops & Jeff vs. Nick & Mike.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 PM »
And... it's a crazy sprint! They go to the non-exit and turn the other direction. Nick & Mike are TEAM NUMBER SEVEN by the skin of their teeth, Pops trailing a little behind sadly, and Pops & Jeff are the last team to arrive and unfortunately have been eliminated from the race. Pops & Jeff show a lot of gratitude and describe this is the most challenging and fun activity they've done together. "I actually got to see him fly today." - Jeff (younger)

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 PM »
That was close they arrived before those teams left the mat.
Remiinds me of watching teams arriving live hortly one after another back 29.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM »
NEXT WEEK ON TAR!

Show content
The first self-drive sends teams spinning. Jack has no clue where they are while Jon is stuck. And another double U-Turn has teams sprinting. A couple shots of Melinda with her hair down and Nick & Mike booking it.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 PM »
And another Dubai visit comes to a stunning close! That was all for tonight and hopefully your fix of TAR tonight was satisfied. Please give us your insights, comments, and critiques of the episode below and we will meet again next week, same time. Thank you everyone!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/9/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 PM »
It's funny how Phil mentioned that something new is made every time that they visit considering that Deep Dive Dubai, Atlantis Royal, and the Museum of the Future were not even built when they last visited in 2018. Much like during 35, the number of tasks is starting to increase during the sixth leg to accommodate 90 minutes. They kept the teams together with some usual desert activities until the end of the first Roadblock. This does lead to a minor gripe where, much like the last appearance of the Fast Forward on 29, one of the first teams to finish would be the only one who could even travel to the fast Forward. Most of the risk for this Fast Forward came down to time and not being able to talk. The rest of the leg managed to remain hard while keeping the teams roughly together. The addition of the subway was also the only way we were getting that final footrace that killed Pops & Jeff.
