It's funny how Phil mentioned that something new is made every time that they visit considering that Deep Dive Dubai, Atlantis Royal, and the Museum of the Future were not even built when they last visited in 2018. Much like during 35, the number of tasks is starting to increase during the sixth leg to accommodate 90 minutes. They kept the teams together with some usual desert activities until the end of the first Roadblock. This does lead to a minor gripe where, much like the last appearance of the Fast Forward on 29, one of the first teams to finish would be the only one who could even travel to the fast Forward. Most of the risk for this Fast Forward came down to time and not being able to talk. The rest of the leg managed to remain hard while keeping the teams roughly together. The addition of the subway was also the only way we were getting that final footrace that killed Pops & Jeff.