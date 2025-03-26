Show content

I realized i havent written my thought for this legso here it goes.I do think its an another pretty solid leg, entertainment wise, its stellar, while leg and task stuffs wise is a bit step down from the last legHonestly i dont really mind ARI like this task that will make you appreciate that you are lucky to be in TAR, Bali is a gorgeous city, especially in its rural area, and full HD/4k capture + really cool drone and atv shows helps it captivate the beauty of Bali. Fun short taskNow to the RB, while the task itself is fine, i mean, it could have done anywhere in any country that has rice fields. Fun fact: while yes our daily meal is still rice, most of the sacks of rice are imported, and Indonesia isnt an ideal place to farm rice plants with the inconsistent climate and wheather and stuffs. I think its a straightforward labor task that was okay to watch. The farmers/judges were lovely tho.I honestly think driver seat is a good addition of twist, having them a control to assign teams a workload of the task, i do wonder if its feasible in any other task other than RB tho. And while it's not consequential in terms on having stronger teams struggle to do the task, it is very consequential to become a target on their retaliation, especially since like Johnathan and Anna just made a very questionable decision to burn EP. While yes i do agree that it should have had a non linear task before the driver seat, it might not have mattered since when you use it (and its mandatory as the first team on the spot otherwise you'd have to wait for another team to exercise this twist), you automatically become a target of half ot the feams who are angry at youThe detour itself is def the another highlight of this leg, i actually really like that you have to search to the market nearby and purchase the material needed to assemble the pejagan (or gebogan) instead of just the crews provided them, giving it a good risk.Overall, good leg. Very entertaining in term of drama, wish the rb showed more of Bali culture showcased anyway.8/10