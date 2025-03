Driver's Seat is an interesting twist. I assume you must take it if you get there first- otherwise, how would you know how many pounds of rice you need? So, it "penalizes" the team that gets there first, in that they have to make some other teams mad. There's definitely strategy involved, but it could be a long-term negative, especially if there are U-Turns/Yields down the road. Johnathan & Anna may have just scored a Pyrrhic victory.