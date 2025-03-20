« previous next »
TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« on: March 20, 2025, 12:33:51 PM »
AFTER RACING THROUGH 9 COUNTRIES, 18 CITIES AND MORE THAN 29,000 MILES, ONE TEAM WILL BE CROWNED THE WINNERS AND RECEIVE THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 37 FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, THURSDAY, MAY 15

Were in Miami Baby!  Teams race to Miami where, after nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and receive the $1 million prize, on the season 37 finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, May 15 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: May 14, 2025, 10:14:34 PM »
There was a second preview during the credits that showed a clue box at Ice Palace Films Studios. Likely the site of the final memory task.

Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:54:26 AM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:55:08 AM »
Caps!


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 AM »
The logo on the boat belongs to Cigarette Racing Team, a boat company based in Opa-Locka.
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 AM »
I was expecting the weather during the finale to be more overcast and raining. They filmed it last June while Miami was dealing with that flood.
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 AM »
I was expecting the weather during the finale to be more overcast and raining. They filmed it last June while Miami was dealing with that flood.

Phil brought it up in a recent interview.

https://tvline.com/previews/the-amazing-race-season-37-phil-keoghan-finale-preview-1235448775/

I gotta tell you, the host says before we sign off. For our finale, we head back to the United States and we literally got hit with a major weather bomb. It made the finale pretty exciting. It was a stormy finish. A challenging one for us and also for the teams.
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:01:36 PM »
I guess this article answers that question. Carson said after the initial speed boat ride, they actually did have to shut down production for several days, because Miami was already flooding by then.

https://parade.com/tv/the-amazing-race-37-carson-mccalley-jack-dodge-winner-interview
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:28:44 PM »
Something I noticed watching today the episode is that when they arrived to the pier to ride the boats it was cloudy, windy and the street was wet, with water puddles; however when they left it was all dry and there was a partially cloudy sky with sun and no wind.
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:34:55 PM »
Something I noticed watching today the episode is that when they arrived to the pier to ride the boats it was cloudy, windy and the street was wet, with water puddles; however when they left it was all dry and there was a partially cloudy sky with sun and no wind.

Scott (of Scott & Lori) confirmed in a TARhub discord that after the speedboat task, the finale leg was delayed and teams being sent to the hotel until it was safe to continue, then they restarted the leg at the end of the speedboat task
