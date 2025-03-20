« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)  (Read 1653 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26875
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« on: March 20, 2025, 12:33:51 PM »
AFTER RACING THROUGH 9 COUNTRIES, 18 CITIES AND MORE THAN 29,000 MILES, ONE TEAM WILL BE CROWNED THE WINNERS AND RECEIVE THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 37 FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, THURSDAY, MAY 15

Were in Miami Baby!  Teams race to Miami where, after nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and receive the $1 million prize, on the season 37 finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, May 15 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 25, 2025, 10:31:36 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2049
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 PM »
There was a second preview during the credits that showed a clue box at Ice Palace Films Studios. Likely the site of the final memory task.

Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13598
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:54:26 AM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13598
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:55:08 AM »
Caps!


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13598
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:47:43 AM »
The logo on the boat belongs to Cigarette Racing Team, a boat company based in Opa-Locka.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4474
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:16:18 AM »
I was expecting the weather during the finale to be more overcast and raining. They filmed it last June while Miami was dealing with that flood.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2049
Re: TAR37: Ep 12: Were in Miami Baby! (5/15/2025 Season Finale)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:55:36 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 11:16:18 AM
I was expecting the weather during the finale to be more overcast and raining. They filmed it last June while Miami was dealing with that flood.

Phil brought it up in a recent interview.

https://tvline.com/previews/the-amazing-race-season-37-phil-keoghan-finale-preview-1235448775/

I gotta tell you, the host says before we sign off. For our finale, we head back to the United States and we literally got hit with a major weather bomb. It made the finale pretty exciting. It was a stormy finish. A challenging one for us and also for the teams.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 