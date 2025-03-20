AFTER RACING THROUGH 9 COUNTRIES, 18 CITIES AND MORE THAN 29,000 MILES, ONE TEAM WILL BE CROWNED THE WINNERS AND RECEIVE THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 37 FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, THURSDAY, MAY 15



Were in Miami Baby!  Teams race to Miami where, after nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and receive the $1 million prize, on the season 37 finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, May 15 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.