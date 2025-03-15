Wow im glad they finally visit Indonesia again, and apparently for multiple legs?? Im stoked. Hopefully they dont visit Bali (bcs tbh at this point Bali is an overused place) and visit other places
TARAU has only been to Bali once-- in its very first leg. Back in 2010.
Is it only overused to Americans? Because I'm not sure they're making TARAU for the U.S. audience.
I just checked, they didnt even had a leg in Bali😂 , they just fly to Denpasar then hopped onto another island
Well yes, TAR US kinda overused Bali at this point, but Australians surely do love Bali, so i guess theyll be fine with it
We believe it was Yogyakarta
Wow suddenly im a lot more interested in this season, more than TAR US 38