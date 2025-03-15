« previous next »
TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 15, 2025, 04:10:02 PM
Because we know we're going to need this!  :funny: :lol:
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 15, 2025, 09:37:12 PM
Seriously, a third consecutive celebrity season?  :groan:
tennis33

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 15, 2025, 10:02:21 PM
Quote from: Maanca on March 15, 2025, 09:37:12 PM
Seriously, a third consecutive celebrity season?  :groan:

I mean I do prefer regular people seasons but Ill hand it to Amazing Race Australia and say the first two celebrity seasons have been great and I loved watching both of them!
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 16, 2025, 04:48:27 AM
Everyone looks fierce ..cant wait
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 18, 2025, 05:54:37 AM
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 18, 2025, 01:19:52 PM
NEPAL!  :luvya:

This is a wonderful surprise.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 18, 2025, 03:10:17 PM
We finally get to see Nepal on TAR??? This is incredible!

Going to go out on a limb and say the Nepal legs are going to be the best of the season... until they go to another place that I find incredible  :lol: :funny:
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 18, 2025, 11:51:52 PM
I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am that we are potentially getting 3 legs in Nepal. Just from the cast reveal photo alone, these legs will be gorgeous.

Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 19, 2025, 01:28:49 AM
Seriously happy 4 u nepal 👏
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 23, 2025, 10:59:48 PM
This is about to be the best route ever.
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 24, 2025, 02:42:21 PM
US TAR wishes they could make routes this good
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 24, 2025, 02:45:09 PM
Uzbekistan??? Are the producers on drugs this season or something?  :lol: :funny:

Quote from: Xoruz on March 23, 2025, 10:59:48 PM
This is about to be the best route ever.

It's going to be pretty hard to beat TAR Australia 2's route... TAR Australia 6's was pretty awesome as well...
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
March 25, 2025, 12:41:07 PM
If its 3 legs in nepal, then 3 legs in ubz...., the race may end next week ...
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 04, 2025, 10:25:09 PM
Its going to be exciting to see Sri Lanka again!  :conf: :cheer:

Looks like were getting another all-Asia route, TAR Australia 7 style  :funny: :lol:
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 04, 2025, 10:30:45 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 04, 2025, 10:25:09 PM
Its going to be exciting to see Sri Lanka again!  :conf: :cheer:

Looks like were getting another all-Asia route, TAR Australia 7 style  :funny: :lol:

Yeah, but the big positive compared to 7 is that these are undervisited Asian countries. Sri Lanka's only had a couple visits, this will be the first time we ever see Nepal in an English-speaking version (HaMerotz went there), and Uzbekistan is a completely new one.
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 06, 2025, 07:04:34 AM
They love ending in an asian populas city...
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 06, 2025, 04:20:04 PM
Taiwan!  :conf: :cheer:

Definitely did not expect to see that country in our current climate!
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PM
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today
sveped

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 16, 2025, 10:45:42 AM
Quote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PM
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today

Did they visit an another country after Taiwan?
freds

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
April 16, 2025, 12:15:43 PM
Quote from: sveped on April 16, 2025, 10:45:42 AM
Quote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PM
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today

Did they visit an another country after Taiwan?

According to TAR Discord, Indonesia.
Avid

Re: TAR Australia 9 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers)
Today at 07:16:28 AM
Quote from: freds on April 16, 2025, 12:15:43 PM
Quote from: sveped on April 16, 2025, 10:45:42 AM
Quote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PM
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today

Did they visit an another country after Taiwan?

According to TAR Discord, Indonesia.
Asia and australia Are inseparable
