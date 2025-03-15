Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Seriously, a third consecutive celebrity season?
This is about to be the best route ever.
Its going to be exciting to see Sri Lanka again! Looks like were getting another all-Asia route, TAR Australia 7 style
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today
Quote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PMI believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming todayDid they visit an another country after Taiwan?
Quote from: sveped on April 16, 2025, 10:45:42 AMQuote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PMI believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming todayDid they visit an another country after Taiwan?According to TAR Discord, Indonesia.
