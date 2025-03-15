Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Seriously, a third consecutive celebrity season?
This is about to be the best route ever.
Its going to be exciting to see Sri Lanka again! Looks like were getting another all-Asia route, TAR Australia 7 style
I believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming today
Quote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PMI believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming todayDid they visit an another country after Taiwan?
Quote from: sveped on April 16, 2025, 10:45:42 AMQuote from: Avid on April 15, 2025, 02:20:18 PMI believe #AmazingRace au has wrapped filming todayDid they visit an another country after Taiwan?According to TAR Discord, Indonesia.
Wow im glad they finally visit Indonesia again, and apparently for multiple legs?? Im stoked. Hopefully they dont visit Bali (bcs tbh at this point Bali is an overused place) and visit other places
