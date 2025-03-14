« previous next »
TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread

Xoruz

TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
March 14, 2025, 08:42:21 AM
Aesha & Scott (Engaged)

Brendan & Leni (Dad & daughter)

Rob & Georgie (Engaged)

Tiffiny & Ed (Married)
« Last Edit: March 15, 2025, 10:26:05 PM by Xoruz »
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
March 15, 2025, 04:05:02 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 13, 2025, 10:54:26 PM
Side note, one person has out and out said that he's on.

Considering this has been out in the media for a few days now, I think it's OK to be shared...

Brendan Fevola is off on an Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition adventure with daughter, Leni.

On Friday he told listeners of his Fox FM radio show, Fifi, Fev & Nick I got an opportunity last year to do something with my 18-year-old daughter Leni  to travel the world on the TV show The Amazing Race! So, I wont be on the show as of Monday.

I could be away for a couple of days, a couple of weeks, depends on when I get eliminated I am not worried about the race, I am worried about whether Leni and I punch on or not. That could be our elimination, he joked.

Triple M breakfast host Beau Ryan also revealed on Friday, Im jetting off for a bit, taking off to do The Amazing Race.

In January Dan Monaghan, Senior Vice President Content & Programming, told TV Tonight celebrities running with a family member gave the show a unique angle.

Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.

Fevola previously won Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and appeared on The Masked Singer.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/03/brendan-fevola-in-amazing-race-australia.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=725521&moderation-hash=2160a6384a143c0b1b0b1a66e2f24094#comment-725521

Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
March 15, 2025, 04:21:31 PM
For the record yes, I was talking about him. All the trades are talking about it, and teams are sequestered so it's fair game.

First team: Former AFL player for Carlton Brendan "Fev" Fevola and his daughter Leni

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
March 15, 2025, 09:45:09 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 15, 2025, 09:11:25 PM
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/reality-tv/airport-photos-reveal-the-amazing-races-new-celebrity-lineup/news-story/8752e29ba0a5a81d00faf923543b2152

Teams have left Sydney.

According to the above article, we can confirm some more teams/contestants!

Dessert Masters judge Melissa Leong. SAS Australia Chief Instructor Ant Middleton can also be seen in the background with the blue shirt & black cap


Australian Idol contestant turned musical theatre star Rob Mills and his fiancee, The Project panelist Georgie Tunny


Aussie fitness queen (and former star of The Bigger Loser) Tiffany Hall and her husband, comedian and actor Ed Kavalee


Below Deck reality star (and Im A Celeb contestant) Aesha Scott, wholl be competing with her partner Scott Dobson


Former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen (under the pink cap)

Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
Yesterday at 07:50:35 PM
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
Today at 04:20:18 AM
This cast is fabulous! Now we just need the route to match!

As an AFL tragic (and a pissed off, angry and stressed Carlton superfan), I can't wait to see "Fev" back on the screen in a competitive environment. He was my hero growing up (for his on-field heroics, not his off field controversies which led to his sacking from two AFL clubs).

Loved SAS Australia (and also the British version), so really looking forward to how Ant Middleton tackles the race (him and his brother are my early winners pick). Also a huge fan of Steve & Bernie Curry (both are great actors and hilarious comedians) and how can we forget Gretel, our original Reality TV royalty (she was the first host of BB Australia - how ironic!  :lol: :funny:)

I've never heard of 'Tomato' & Marx, Luke & 'Sassy', Lindy Klim & Steph Tisdell, so looking forward to hopefully learning a little more about them during the Race.
