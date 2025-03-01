« previous next »
TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
Quote from: Xoruz on March 13, 2025, 10:54:26 PM
Side note, one person has out and out said that he's on.

Considering this has been out in the media for a few days now, I think it's OK to be shared...

Brendan Fevola is off on an Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition adventure with daughter, Leni.

On Friday he told listeners of his Fox FM radio show, Fifi, Fev & Nick I got an opportunity last year to do something with my 18-year-old daughter Leni  to travel the world on the TV show The Amazing Race! So, I wont be on the show as of Monday.

I could be away for a couple of days, a couple of weeks, depends on when I get eliminated I am not worried about the race, I am worried about whether Leni and I punch on or not. That could be our elimination, he joked.

Triple M breakfast host Beau Ryan also revealed on Friday, Im jetting off for a bit, taking off to do The Amazing Race.

In January Dan Monaghan, Senior Vice President Content & Programming, told TV Tonight celebrities running with a family member gave the show a unique angle.

Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.

Fevola previously won Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and appeared on The Masked Singer.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/03/brendan-fevola-in-amazing-race-australia.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=725521&moderation-hash=2160a6384a143c0b1b0b1a66e2f24094#comment-725521

Re: TAR Australia 9: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
For the record yes, I was talking about him. All the trades are talking about it, and teams are sequestered so it's fair game.

First team: Former AFL player for Carlton Brendan "Fev" Fevola and his daughter Leni

