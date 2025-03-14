Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Side note, one person has out and out said that he's on.
Brendan Fevola is off on an Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition adventure with daughter, Leni.On Friday he told listeners of his Fox FM radio show, Fifi, Fev & Nick I got an opportunity last year to do something with my 18-year-old daughter Leni to travel the world on the TV show The Amazing Race! So, I wont be on the show as of Monday.I could be away for a couple of days, a couple of weeks, depends on when I get eliminated
I am not worried about the race, I am worried about whether Leni and I punch on or not. That could be our elimination, he joked.Triple M breakfast host Beau Ryan also revealed on Friday, Im jetting off for a bit, taking off to do The Amazing Race.In January Dan Monaghan, Senior Vice President Content & Programming, told TV Tonight celebrities running with a family member gave the show a unique angle.Its not a Celebrity show where we pair two people from different shows
. this year weve got siblings, married couples, engaged couples, famous parents and their kids, and then weve got a couple of different relationships. It makes it more interesting when youre watching people in their real lives.Fevola previously won Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and appeared on The Masked Singer.
Teams have left Sydney.
