And the Nominees Are...



MOTION PICTURE



Motion Picture Ensemble



Anora

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked



Male Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture



Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave



Female Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture



Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance



Male Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture



Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice



Female Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture



Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez



Stunt Ensemble



Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked



TELEVISION



Drama Series Ensemble



Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses



Comedy Series Ensemble



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking



Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries



Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley



Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries



Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin



Male Actor in a Drama Series



Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun



Female Actor in a Drama Series



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun



Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks



Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series



The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun



Lifetime Achievement Award



Jane Fonda



