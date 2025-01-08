And the Nominees Are...
MOTION PICTURE
Motion Picture Ensemble
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Male Actor in a Leading Role Motion Picture
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Female Actor in a Leading Role Motion Picture
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Male Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Female Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Stunt Ensemble
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
TELEVISION
Drama Series Ensemble
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jane Fonda