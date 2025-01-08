« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards  (Read 901 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« on: January 08, 2025, 08:06:19 AM »
Sunday, February 23, 2025 @8pm on Netflix

Kristen Bell, Host
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #1 on: January 08, 2025, 10:10:04 AM »
And the Nominees Are...

MOTION PICTURE

Motion Picture Ensemble

Anora
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Male Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Female Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance

Male Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Female Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Stunt Ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked

TELEVISION

Drama Series Ensemble

Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jane Fonda

« Last Edit: January 08, 2025, 03:09:04 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2025, 06:37:38 PM »
presented before the live show...

STUNT ENSEMBLE-COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Shogun

STUNT ENSEMBLE-MOTION PICTURE

The Fall Guy
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2025, 07:01:06 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And The Actor Goes To...
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2025, 07:21:32 PM »
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

FEMALE ACTOR-TV DRAMA SERIES

Anna Sawai, Shogun
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2025, 07:36:37 PM »
MALE ACTOR-TV DRAMA SERIES

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

FEMALE ACTOR-TV COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart, Hacks
« Last Edit: February 23, 2025, 09:48:13 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2025, 07:49:15 PM »
MALE ACTOR-TV COMEDY SERIES

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

FEMALE ACTOR-TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer



Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #7 on: February 23, 2025, 08:09:32 PM »
MALE ACTOR-TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Jane Fonda



Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #8 on: February 23, 2025, 08:30:45 PM »
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

ENSEMBLE-DRAMA SERIES

Shogun

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #9 on: February 23, 2025, 09:02:40 PM »
ENSEMBLE-COMEDY SERIES

Only Murders In The Building

LEAD MALE ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unkown
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Assistant Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26750
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #10 on: February 23, 2025, 09:16:20 PM »
LEAD FEMALE ACTOR-MOTION PICTURE

Demi Moore, The Substance

CAST-MOTION PICTURE

Conclave

The End
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 