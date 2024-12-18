« previous next »
S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)

RealityFreakWill

S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
THE FINAL FOUR CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 47 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

The Last Stand  The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy immunity challenge. Castaways must spark a win or flame out at a fire-making showdown to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 47 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
RealityFreakWill

Re: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
Survivor 47 Season Finale

Who will win the title of sole survivor? Find out Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uQQvzZVNnc4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uQQvzZVNnc4</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
The Last Stand (Sneak Peek 1) | Suvivor 47 Finale

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SC6YITuS5Js" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SC6YITuS5Js</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
The Last Stand (Sneak Peek 2) | Suvivor 47 Finale

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pUNfaaYKetU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pUNfaaYKetU</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
The Last Stand Final Immunity Challenge (Sneak Peek 3) | Survivor 47 Finale

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tmqq_Vt0-7k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tmqq_Vt0-7k</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
The Last Stand (Sneak Peek 4) | Survivor 47 Finale

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DgXO_qiddHE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DgXO_qiddHE</a>
