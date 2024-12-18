THE FINAL FOUR CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 47 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
The Last Stand The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy immunity challenge. Castaways must spark a win or flame out at a fire-making showdown to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 47 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.