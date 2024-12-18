« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)  (Read 55 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26623
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S47: Ep 14: "The Last Stand" (12/18/2024 Season Finale, Part 2)
« on: Today at 01:16:21 PM »
THE FINAL FOUR CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 47 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

The Last Stand  The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy immunity challenge. Castaways must spark a win or flame out at a fire-making showdown to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 47 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:41 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 