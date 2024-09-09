7Plus got its first taste of AFL streaming rights last night with the Brownlow Medal count, won by Carltons Patrick Cripps.To give some perspective, the Broadcast-only numbers averaged 1.14m, but with a further 212,000 watching on 7plus it totals at 1.36m for Seven. A Red Carpet portion totalled 843,000. It led to a huge share for Seven for Monday, nearly three times that of 10.expect a more dramatic outcome when the AFL Grand Final plays out on Saturday.Meanwhile The Block scored 990,000 then 7:30 (752,000), Australian Story (704,000), The 1% Club UK (483,000 in select markets)Have You Been Paying Attention? drew 674,000 then Four Corners (486,000).Seven News was #1 at 1.39m then Home & Away (814,000) and The Chase (675,000). Movie: The Equalizer drew 230,000 where it played.Nine News pulled 1.18m then wins by A Current Affair (1.05m) and Tipping Point (677,000). In select cities were 100% Footy (156,000) and Australian Crime Stories (121,000).ABC News was 848,000 with Media Watch late on 459,000. Hard Quiz (386,000), News Breakfast (215,000) and Prisoner X (150,000) following.The Project pulled 343,000 for 10 then 10 News First (309,000) and Deal or No Deal (303,000).On SBS it was SBS World News (198,000 / 146,000), Michael Palin in North Korea (143,000), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (122,000), Mastermind (79,000) and Never Mind the Buzzcocks (78,000).Sunrise: 387,000Today: 270,000News Breakfast: 219,000