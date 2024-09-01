High drama hit The Block last night as two contestants walked from the series, citing mental health stress.For Nine, if not for Jesse and Paige, it proved to be a winner drawing 1.15m in National TV Audience.That was ahead of 7:30 (812,000), Australian Story (774,000), My Kitchen Rules (757,000) andLater Have You Been Paying Attention? with guest host Grant Denyer led with 794,000 then Four Corners (774,000), Media Watch (692,000) and The Rookie (396,000)Nines Paralympics Closing Ceremony replayed to 158,000 over an extended playout while the Live event averaged 79,000.Seven News was #1 at a strong 1.37m while Home & Away was second best in entertainment at 872,000. The Chase drew 634,000. SWAT managed 163,000.Nine News drew 1.21m for Nine then wins for A Current Affair (1.09m) and Tipping Point (646,000).ABC News averaged 866,000. Hard Quiz (395,000), Q+A (347,000) and Antiques Roadshow (239,000) followed.The Project managed 332,000 for 10 then 10 News First (306,000), Deal or No Deal (289,000) and Ghosts (271,000).On SBS it was SBS World News (191,000 / 139,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (117,000), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (109,000), Mastermind (79,000) and 24 Hours in Emergency (61,000).There was an upset in breakfast television, but includes Paralympics closing ceremony overrun for Nine.Sunrise: 433,000News Breakfast: 251,000Today: 249,000