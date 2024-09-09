« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread  (Read 813 times)

TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« on: September 09, 2024, 04:15:05 PM »
Please feel free to discuss anything and everything to do with TAR Australia 8's Ratings here! :)
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: September 10, 2024, 06:36:04 AM »
High drama hit The Block last night as two contestants walked from the series, citing mental health stress.

For Nine, if not for Jesse and Paige, it proved to be a winner drawing 1.15m in National TV Audience.

That was ahead of 7:30 (812,000), Australian Story (774,000), My Kitchen Rules (757,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (699,000).

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? with guest host Grant Denyer led with 794,000 then Four Corners (774,000), Media Watch (692,000) and The Rookie (396,000)

Nines Paralympics Closing Ceremony replayed to 158,000 over an extended playout while the Live event averaged 79,000.

Seven News was #1 at a strong 1.37m while Home & Away was second best in entertainment at 872,000. The Chase drew 634,000. SWAT managed 163,000.

Nine News drew 1.21m for Nine then wins for A Current Affair (1.09m) and Tipping Point (646,000).

ABC News averaged 866,000. Hard Quiz (395,000), Q+A (347,000) and Antiques Roadshow (239,000) followed.

The Project managed 332,000 for 10 then 10 News First (306,000), Deal or No Deal (289,000) and Ghosts (271,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (191,000 / 139,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (117,000), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (109,000), Mastermind (79,000) and 24 Hours in Emergency (61,000).

There was an upset in breakfast television, but includes Paralympics closing ceremony overrun for Nine.

Sunrise: 433,000
News Breakfast: 251,000
Today: 249,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/the-block-drama-outranks-mkr-and-amazing-race-returns.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: September 10, 2024, 09:20:13 PM »
Seven and Nine both had timeslot wins on Tuesday. While Nine led in entertainment, Seven won the night overall.

The Block topped entertainment at 1.04m in National TV Audience.

That outranked 7:30 (765,000), My Kitchen Rules (705,000), Back Roads (575,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (572,000).

The Hundred with Andy Lee led its slot at 535,000 then The Cheap Seats (462,000), The Assembly (415,000) and Insight (222,000).

Seven News was #1 at 1.35m. Home & Away drew 859,000 then The Chase (617,000). Made in Bondi slipped further to just 149,000.

Nine News averaged 1.22m. A Current Affair led with 981,000 as did Tipping Point (645,000). True Story with Hamish & Andy replayed to 279,000 / 207,000.

ABC News pulled 866,000. Hard Quiz (383,000), The Art Of (211,000), Antiques Roadshow (204,000) and Anhs Brush with Fame (141,000) followed.

10 News First scored 332,000 for 10 then The Project (319,000), Deal or No Deal (266,000) and NCIS (128,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (207,000 / 163,000), Great Coastal Railway Journeys (178,000), Dateline (148,000) and Mastermind (105,000).

Sunrise: 378,000
Today: 311,000
News Breakfast: 244,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/the-hundred-leads-slot-seven-wins-tuesday.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: September 16, 2024, 04:15:03 AM »
Nine had a winning Sunday with a winning streak of shows.

The Block topped entertainment at 1.34m viewers in National TV Audience.

That was ahead of The Voice (1.00m), Return to Paradise (799,000 at 7:30pm) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (534,000).

Later 60 Minutes led with 711,000 outranking 7News Spotlight (535,000), Unforgotten (453,000) and FBI (234,000 / 155,000).

Nine News was #1 at 1.46m with a late edition on 298,000 in various slots. Footy Furnace was 128,000 where it screened.

Seven News averaged 1.3m with Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact at 224,000.

ABC News pulled 818,000. Compass (281,000), Antiques Roadshow (285,000) and Better (228,000) followed.

10 News First drew 281,000 for 10 then The Sunday Project (235,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (220,000 / 154,000), The Ottoman Empire by Train (161,000), Amazon: The Lost World (123,000) and Ancient Superstructures (87,000).

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/nine-news-the-block-deliver-sunday-wins.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: September 16, 2024, 10:20:11 PM »
The Block topped entertainment on Monday at 1.08m in National TV Audience.

That was ahead of My Kitchen Rules (858,000 -a lift on last Monday), 7:30 (787,000), Australian Story (719,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (544,000).

Have You Been Paying Attention? led its slot at 772,000 then Four Corners (615,000) and The Rookie (393,000). In a rare move Nine screened their two football panel shows at 8:45pm with Footy Classified (191,000) and 100% Footy (161,000) in select markets.

Seven News was #1 at 1.4m with Home & Aways 911,000 second highest in entertainment. The Chase was 657,000. SWAT pulled 187,000.

Nine News averaged 1.24m for Nine with wins by A Current Affair (1.08m) and Tipping Point (667,000). Outback Opal Hunters was 133,000.

ABC News was 884,000. Media Watch ran later to 562,000. Hard Quiz (408,000), Q+A (266,000) Antiques Roadshow (216,000) followed.

The Project scored 344,000 for 10. Next were 10 News First (324,000), Deal or No Deal (299,000) and Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers (210,000).

On SBS it was Michael Palin in North Korea (172,000) then SBS World News (148,000 / TBA). Other shows are TBA.

Sunrise: 399,000
Today: 336,000
News Breakfast: 265,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/the-block-tops-entertainment-mkr-lifts-paying-attention-leads-slot.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2024, 10:55:04 PM »
Two entertainment shows eclipsed one million viewers on Sunday night with Seven pipping Nine in Sunday share.

The Block again led the pack at 1.27m, with The Voice on 1.02m.

Next in early evening were Return to Paradise (745,000 from 7:30pm), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (482,000).

Later 60 Minutes drew 658,000 then 7News Spotlight (558,000), Unforgotten (401,000) and FBI (221,000 / 138,000).

Seven News topped Sunday at 1.34m with The Latest at 323,000.

Nine News was 1.15m with a late edition at 262,000.

ABC News averaged 838,000. Compass (284,000), Antiques Roadshow (256,000) and Better (171,000) followed.

10 News First drew 289,000 for 10 then The Sunday Project (260,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (197,000 / 153,000), The Ottoman Empire by Train (175,000), Medina Azahara: Lost Pearl of El-Andalu (115,000) and Ancient Superstructures (86,000).

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/the-block-the-voice-top-magic-million.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 PM »
7Plus got its first taste of AFL streaming rights last night with the Brownlow Medal count, won by Carltons Patrick Cripps.

To give some perspective, the Broadcast-only numbers averaged 1.14m, but with a further 212,000 watching on 7plus it totals at 1.36m for Seven. A Red Carpet portion totalled 843,000. It led to a huge share for Seven for Monday, nearly three times that of 10.

 expect a more dramatic outcome when the AFL Grand Final plays out on Saturday.

Meanwhile The Block scored 990,000 then 7:30 (752,000), Australian Story (704,000), The 1% Club UK (483,000 in select markets) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (478,000).

Have You Been Paying Attention? drew 674,000 then Four Corners (486,000).

Seven News was #1 at 1.39m then Home & Away (814,000) and The Chase (675,000). Movie: The Equalizer drew 230,000 where it played.

Nine News pulled 1.18m then wins by A Current Affair (1.05m) and Tipping Point (677,000). In select cities were 100% Footy (156,000) and Australian Crime Stories (121,000).

ABC News was 848,000 with Media Watch late on 459,000. Hard Quiz (386,000), News Breakfast (215,000) and Prisoner X (150,000) following.

The Project pulled 343,000 for 10 then 10 News First (309,000) and Deal or No Deal (303,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (198,000 / 146,000), Michael Palin in North Korea (143,000), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (122,000), Mastermind (79,000) and Never Mind the Buzzcocks (78,000).

Sunrise: 387,000
Today: 270,000
News Breakfast: 219,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2024/09/brownlow-medal-delivers-dominance-for-seven.html
Re: TAR Australia (Celebrity Edition 2) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:23:25 PM »
Holding these up to last year's ratings, things seem to be holding strong (unless I'm missing something).
