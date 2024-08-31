I hope its not just the sheen of recency, but I believe this was the best episode/leg design of the season so far. My only critique would have been to scrap the Gumshoe Detour for something related to the Irish/Filipino populations, located on Water Street, as well, to keep it more unique to Miramichi. I liked the strategy included in the Roadblock, and thought that the Mikmaq task was a perfect way to end the leg. It was a vast improvement over another recent task involving the memorization of Indigenous names, that of trees in Whistler last season.



Additionally, while it has nothing to do with leg design, the music as Collin & Matt ran to the Pit Stop was so classic TAR was a fantastic editing choice; it reminded me of old school runs to the Finish Line and brought a smile to my face.