TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024

TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024
This was an intense semi-final. Everyone was in the lead at one point, and it lead to a nail-biting finish. So, earlier this year we had a team drive to the wrong state, and now a team drove to the wrong province. At least I understand going from Philly to NJ, how did Michael & Tyson drive to Nova Scotia? The show finally realized that the Face Off should be in the middle of the leg and not near the end. After nearly an entire season of no one quitting a task, Michael & Tyson finally did and were saved by a wrong turn and less than five minutes. Absolute crazy leg with four very equally matched and competitive teams for the finale.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024
Very intense semifinal.
Great variety of challenges, including physical, mental as well some luck.
As much as I hate for Michael and Tyson taking the penalty, I think their awareness that their lacked the ability to complete it, and betting on being enough time, was risky but paid off.
Face-off greatly placed, before the detour, with so much of the race still remaining. Excited that, despite the twins having struggled then, finishing last on the face-off, still were able to overcome the remaining challenges and nabbing the win for the leg. A very strong F5 this was.
Really hoping that some of the editing choices editors made, might finally bring us a second FF winner, and either one of them would be great winners.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024
Glad they showed Michael & Tyson's little "Detour", lol. We knew about this from the spoilers because they were seen asking for help in Amherst, NS.

But I'm still puzzled by how they made up the time going back.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 9 "Where Are You Mr. Oyster?" September 3, 2024
But I'm still puzzled by how they made up the time going back.

There might have been an HOO with the oysters.
