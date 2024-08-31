Very intense semifinal.

Great variety of challenges, including physical, mental as well some luck.

As much as I hate for Michael and Tyson taking the penalty, I think their awareness that their lacked the ability to complete it, and betting on being enough time, was risky but paid off.

Face-off greatly placed, before the detour, with so much of the race still remaining. Excited that, despite the twins having struggled then, finishing last on the face-off, still were able to overcome the remaining challenges and nabbing the win for the leg. A very strong F5 this was.

Really hoping that some of the editing choices editors made, might finally bring us a second FF winner, and either one of them would be great winners.