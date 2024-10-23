« previous next »
Dancing with the Stars 33

RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26607
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 23, 2024, 08:48:58 AM
Danny & Witney-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VlfMCwbmU8s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VlfMCwbmU8s</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dv7RJM5TIkE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dv7RJM5TIkE</a>

Ilona & Alan-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nhGSqT74Gc8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nhGSqT74Gc8</a>

Team Goofs-Freestyle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yQOn_8iJWgQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yQOn_8iJWgQ</a>

Team Roar-Freestyle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/anweQu_86KY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/anweQu_86KY</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 24, 2024, 04:24:50 PM
Face Your Fears, Dancing With the Stars Takes on Halloween Nightmares on Oct. 29

Get Ready for Extra Frights and Delights With the Return of the Bone-Chilling Dance-Offs

Halloween Nightmares  The remaining seven couples get into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines for a night of fright and fun when Halloween Nightmares premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with a thrilling number to Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor choreographed by Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. The pros and troupe will embrace the witchy vibes with a routine set to The Ballad Of The Witches Road (Sacred Chant Version) from Agatha All Along choreographed by Britt Stewart and Ezra Sosa. There are even more tricks and treats, including a Derek Hough Masterclass focused on wardrobe tips, along with a spooky fast-paced number to Aserejé by Jean Massey, choreographed by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Partner dances will include the Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz and Tango and the night will feature the return of the Dance-Offs; two at a time, couples face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. Winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive bonus points added to their judges totals for the night. Based on the leaderboard from last weeks scores, as well as cumulative scores across the season so far, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have received immunity and will not have to participate, receiving bonus points as part of their immunity.

Dwight and Daniella vs. Ilona and Alan
Cha Cha  Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

Danny and Witney vs. Joey and Jenna
Jive  Time Warp by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard OBrien

Jenn and Sasha vs. Stephen and Rylee
Salsa  Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

   Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to Poison by RAVN based on his nightmare: snakes.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform an Argentine Tango to Ramalama (Bang Bang) by Róisín Murphy based on his nightmare: ventriloquist dolls.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to Ring Around The Rosie by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee where Dwight becomes the nightmare:               
    the boogeyman.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Viennese Waltz to Secret by Denmark + Winter based on her nightmare: creepy dolls.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to Psycho Killer by Miley Cyrus based on her nightmare: psycho killers.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to I Ran (So Far Away) by Hidden Citizens based on his nightmare: the dark..
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to vampire by Olivia Rodrigo based on her nightmare: vampires.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 29, 2024, 09:17:34 PM
WEEK SIX DANCING  SCOREBOARD

HALLOWEEN NIGHTMARES NIGHT

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Ilona & Alan
Tango                                            8     8     8     24

Dwight & Daniella
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Danny & Witney
Argentine Tango                           10    9     9     28

Jenn & Sasha
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Joey & Jenna
Argentine Tango                           10    9    10    29

Stephen & Rylee
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Chandler & Brandon
Viennese Waltz                             9    10    10    29

ROUND TWO: DANCE-OFFS

Dwight & Daniella
vs
Ilona & Aan
Cha Cha                                       Dwight & Daniella gets 3 pts

Jenn & Sasha
vs
Stephen & Rylee
Salsa                                            Jenn & Sasha gets 3 pts

Danny & Witney
vs
Joey & Jenna
Jive                                               Joey & Jenna gets 3 pts

ELIMINATION ROUND

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber were eliminated from the competition.







Last Edit: November 01, 2024, 03:27:20 PM by RealityFreakWill
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 30, 2024, 07:31:23 AM
Week Six Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU</a>

Ilona & Alan-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CO_9LRFk1zI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CO_9LRFk1zI</a>

Danny & Witney-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3rwcs0MnVg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3rwcs0MnVg</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGzRa-s3i1s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGzRa-s3i1s</a>

Joey & Jenna-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Bm_jSOlsJU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Bm_jSOlsJU</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 30, 2024, 08:02:23 AM
Stephen & Rylee-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fm24mxcUI4M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fm24mxcUI4M</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XOHye3_b-3s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XOHye3_b-3s</a>

Dwight vs Ilona-Cha Cha Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqURDoIWqZM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqURDoIWqZM</a>

Jenn vs Stephen-Salsa Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sMn7ffCuQSs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sMn7ffCuQSs</a>

Danny vs Joey-Jive Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib4AEVp6Q4Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib4AEVp6Q4Y</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
November 01, 2024, 02:16:41 PM
Dancing With the Stars Waltzes Into the History Books Celebrating 500 Episodes on Nov. 12

Featuring Two Rounds of Competition Including the Toughest Challenge This Season: Instant Dances

500th Episode  After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, Dancing with the Stars celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments. Dancings 500th Episode premieres TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. And as a thrilling nod to the past, our dancers will perform to Crazy In Love by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of Dancing with the Stars in season one.  Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom.

Partner dances include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz. In celebration of countless iconic performances from the past 32 seasons, each couple will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair for season 33. In a second round, the couples will tackle the ultimate test, an Instant Dance Challenge. They wont know the dance style or the song until approximately five minutes before performing it LIVE!

The couples (along with their first-round dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Houghs performance in season five, to Hey Pachuco by Royal Crown Revue.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holkers performance in season 20, to Work Song by Hozier.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Houghs performance in season 16, to Para Te by Appart.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnolds performance in season 25, to Chuck Berry by Pharrell Williams.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli DAmelio and Mark Ballas performance in season 31, to Glimpse of Us by Joji.



Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
November 12, 2024, 09:05:16 PM
WEEK SEVEN DANCING SCOREBOARD

500th EPISODE

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Joey & Jenna
Contemporary                              9    10    9     28

Danny & Witney
Quickstep                                     9     9     9     27

Dwight & Daniella
Argentine Tango                           8     9     9     26

Stephen & Rylee
Viennese Waltz                            10   10    9     29

Chandler & Brandon
Argentine Tango                           10   10   10    30

Ilona & Alan
Quickstep                                      10    9     9     28 

ROUND TWO: INSTANT DANCE

Joey & Jenna
Rumba                                             9     9     9     27

Danny & Witney
Jive                                                  8     8     8     24

Dwight & Daniella
Paso Doble                                      8     7     7     22

Stephen & Rylee
Jive                                                   9     8     8     27

Chand;ler & Brandon
Cha Cha                                          10   10   10    30

Ilona & Alan
Salsa                                                8     8     8     24

ELIMINATION ROUND

Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
November 13, 2024, 09:30:09 AM
Week Seven Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/roW9EJcqVAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/roW9EJcqVAE</a>

Joey & Jenna-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1hWJOyun14" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1hWJOyun14</a>

Danny & Witney-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_mSh9LnDzOA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_mSh9LnDzOA</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Juhh30IfEls" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Juhh30IfEls</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6hDK8LOEyHc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6hDK8LOEyHc</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mDOkHZEV0PA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mDOkHZEV0PA</a>

Ilona & Alan-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vVMD1XFGA4g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vVMD1XFGA4g</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
November 13, 2024, 09:58:42 AM
Joey & Jenna-Instant Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zS3WhtO7AOg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zS3WhtO7AOg</a>

Danny & Witney-Instant Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ojxV32vsS4Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ojxV32vsS4Y</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Instant Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4X_eoOA88gE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4X_eoOA88gE</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Instant Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cm60VpEp6b8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cm60VpEp6b8</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Instant Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qtGdSG4pgA8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qtGdSG4pgA8</a>

Ilona & Alan-Instant Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kQHGYlclZ3c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kQHGYlclZ3c</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
November 14, 2024, 06:44:33 PM
ITS THE SIZZLING SEMI-FINALS SHOWDOWN ON DANCING WITH THE STARS, NOV. 19

The Five Remaining Couples Will Perform Two All-New Routines For a Chance To Secure a Spot in the Finale

Semi-Finals  In the seasons penultimate episode, each of the five couples will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances as they fight for a spot in the finale. The all-new episode of Dancing with the Stars airs TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style as they battle it out for scores and votes. The pros and troupe will give a stunning performance to Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, choreographed by Sasha Farber and Ezra Sosa. Additionally, there will be a special performance to greedy (Acoustic) by Tate McRae, choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring some of the professional dancers who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to Gravity by John Mayer and a Salsa to I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Foxtrot to I Wont Dance by Erin Boheme featuring District 78 and a Paso Doble to Come Together by Lennon & McCartney.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to Too Sweet by Hozier and a Salsa to Spicy Margarita by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE and a Paso Doble to Unholy (Orchestral Version) by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap and a Cha Cha to Bailar by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Yesterday at 09:05:49 PM
WEEK EIGHT DANCING SCOREBOARD

SEMI-FINALS

ROUND ONE

Chandler & Brandon
Salsa                                               10    9    10    29

Joey & Jenna
Foxtrot                                             10   10   10   30

Ilona & Alan
Paso Doble                                       9    10     9    28

Danny & Witney
Viennese Waltz                                9     9     9     27

Stephen & Rylee
Cha Cha                                           8     8     9     25

ROUND TWO

Chandler & Brandon
Foxtrot                                             9    10    10    29

Joey & Jenna
Paso Doble                                       9    10    9     28

Ilona & Alan
Viennese Waltz                               10     9    10   29

Stephen & Rylee
Tango                                              10    9     9     28

Danny & Witney
Salsa                                                9     9     9     27

ELIMINATION ROUND

Nobody got elimnated & all 5 semi-finalists will compete in the three hour finale next week!
