Dancing With the Stars Waltzes Into the History Books Celebrating 500 Episodes on Nov. 12
Featuring Two Rounds of Competition Including the Toughest Challenge This Season: Instant Dances
500th Episode After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, Dancing with the Stars celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments. Dancings 500th Episode premieres TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.
The night kicks off with an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. And as a thrilling nod to the past, our dancers will perform to Crazy In Love by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of Dancing with the Stars in season one. Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom.
Partner dances include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz. In celebration of countless iconic performances from the past 32 seasons, each couple will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair for season 33. In a second round, the couples will tackle the ultimate test, an Instant Dance Challenge. They wont know the dance style or the song until approximately five minutes before performing it LIVE!
The couples (along with their first-round dance styles and songs) are the following:
Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Houghs performance in season five, to Hey Pachuco by Royal Crown Revue.
The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holkers performance in season 20, to Work Song by Hozier.
NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project.
TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Houghs performance in season 16, to Para Te by Appart.
Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnolds performance in season 25, to Chuck Berry by Pharrell Williams.
Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli DAmelio and Mark Ballas performance in season 31, to Glimpse of Us by Joji.