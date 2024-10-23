« previous next »
Dancing with the Stars 33

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 23, 2024, 08:48:58 AM
Danny & Witney-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VlfMCwbmU8s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VlfMCwbmU8s</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dv7RJM5TIkE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dv7RJM5TIkE</a>

Ilona & Alan-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nhGSqT74Gc8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nhGSqT74Gc8</a>

Team Goofs-Freestyle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yQOn_8iJWgQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yQOn_8iJWgQ</a>

Team Roar-Freestyle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/anweQu_86KY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/anweQu_86KY</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 24, 2024, 04:24:50 PM
Face Your Fears, Dancing With the Stars Takes on Halloween Nightmares on Oct. 29

Get Ready for Extra Frights and Delights With the Return of the Bone-Chilling Dance-Offs

Halloween Nightmares  The remaining seven couples get into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines for a night of fright and fun when Halloween Nightmares premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with a thrilling number to Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor choreographed by Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. The pros and troupe will embrace the witchy vibes with a routine set to The Ballad Of The Witches Road (Sacred Chant Version) from Agatha All Along choreographed by Britt Stewart and Ezra Sosa. There are even more tricks and treats, including a Derek Hough Masterclass focused on wardrobe tips, along with a spooky fast-paced number to Aserejé by Jean Massey, choreographed by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Partner dances will include the Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz and Tango and the night will feature the return of the Dance-Offs; two at a time, couples face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. Winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive bonus points added to their judges totals for the night. Based on the leaderboard from last weeks scores, as well as cumulative scores across the season so far, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have received immunity and will not have to participate, receiving bonus points as part of their immunity.

Dwight and Daniella vs. Ilona and Alan
Cha Cha  Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

Danny and Witney vs. Joey and Jenna
Jive  Time Warp by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard OBrien

Jenn and Sasha vs. Stephen and Rylee
Salsa  Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

   Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to Poison by RAVN based on his nightmare: snakes.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform an Argentine Tango to Ramalama (Bang Bang) by Róisín Murphy based on his nightmare: ventriloquist dolls.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to Ring Around The Rosie by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee where Dwight becomes the nightmare:               
    the boogeyman.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Viennese Waltz to Secret by Denmark + Winter based on her nightmare: creepy dolls.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to Psycho Killer by Miley Cyrus based on her nightmare: psycho killers.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to I Ran (So Far Away) by Hidden Citizens based on his nightmare: the dark..
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to vampire by Olivia Rodrigo based on her nightmare: vampires.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
October 29, 2024, 09:17:34 PM
WEEK SIX DANCING  SCOREBOARD

HALLOWEEN NIGHTMARES NIGHT

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Ilona & Alan
Tango                                            8     8     8     24

Dwight & Daniella
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Danny & Witney
Argentine Tango                           10    9     9     28

Jenn & Sasha
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Joey & Jenna
Argentine Tango                           10    9    10    29

Stephen & Rylee
Contemporary                              10    9     9     28

Chandler & Brandon
Viennese Waltz                             9    10    10    29

ROUND TWO: DANCE-OFFS

Dwight & Daniella
vs
Ilona & Aan
Cha Cha[                                      Dwight & Daniella gets 3 pts

Jenn & Sasha
vs
Stephen & Rylee
Salsa                                            Jenn & Sasha gets 3 pts

Danny & Witney
vs
Joey & Jenna
Jive                                               Joey & Jenna gets 3 pts

ELIMINATION ROUND

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber were eliminated from the competition.







Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Yesterday at 07:31:23 AM
Week Six Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU</a>

Ilona & Alan-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/paZs84gxWZU</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CO_9LRFk1zI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CO_9LRFk1zI</a>

Danny & Witney-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3rwcs0MnVg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3rwcs0MnVg</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGzRa-s3i1s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGzRa-s3i1s</a>

Joey & Jenna-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Bm_jSOlsJU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Bm_jSOlsJU</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Yesterday at 08:02:23 AM
Stephen & Rylee-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fm24mxcUI4M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fm24mxcUI4M</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XOHye3_b-3s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XOHye3_b-3s</a>

Dwight vs Ilona-Cha Cha Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqURDoIWqZM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqURDoIWqZM</a>

Jenn vs Stephen-Salsa Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sMn7ffCuQSs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sMn7ffCuQSs</a>

Danny vs Joey-Jive Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib4AEVp6Q4Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ib4AEVp6Q4Y</a>
