As all of you should suspect, DFAD is not returning this year - this is something knew since the first months of the year -. However, the surprise was the announcement in Angel De Brito's program this past season that SFAD is coming back to the air after four years.



Is still unknown when is going to start the new season, who is or are going to host it and the names of the future contestants (there are several lists in the media popping) and the members of the jury. The intention of the network is to make a short season - contrary to what happened with DFAD that ended in January of this year -.



That's all we have for now. I'll be updating as this develops and news are coming.