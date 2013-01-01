Season one (2006)







Iliana Calabró y Ricardo Rubio



Season two (2007)







Tití Fernández y Micaela Salinas



Season three (2011)







Patricio Giménez y Priscila Suárez



Season four (2012)







La Mole Moli y Natalie Scalzadonna



Season five (2020)







"Singing for a dream" is a TV reality show that airs on AmericaTV channel, and is produced by the same production company as his sister show Dancing for a dream "LaFlia Contenidos". The show is a local version of the Televisa program of the same name. It was broadcasted on its previous run on the years 2006 and 2007 hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, in 2011 and 2012 hosted by Denise Dumas and José María Listorti and in 2020 was hosted by Angel De Brito and Laura Fernández.The structure of the show has a resemble with Dancing for a Dream, with a famous contestant paired with a non famous partner. They all compete through different rounds where one couple is eliminated until remaining only four of them. These remaining couples are splitted in two semifinals and the winners will face each other in the finals. The winner is crowned as the champion.This is the list of the previous winners: