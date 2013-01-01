« previous next »
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)

SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« on: Today at 02:44:56 PM »

"Singing for a dream" is a TV reality show that airs on AmericaTV channel, and is produced by the same production company as his sister show Dancing for a dream "LaFlia Contenidos". The show is a local version of the Televisa program of the same name. It was broadcasted on its previous run on the years 2006 and 2007 hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, in 2011 and 2012 hosted by Denise Dumas and José María Listorti and in 2020 was hosted by Angel De Brito and Laura Fernández.

The structure of the show has a resemble with Dancing for a Dream, with a famous contestant paired with a non famous partner. They all compete through different rounds where one couple is eliminated until remaining only four of them. These remaining couples are splitted in two semifinals and the winners will face each other in the finals. The winner is crowned as the champion.



This is the list of the previous winners:

Season one (2006)



Iliana Calabró y Ricardo Rubio

Season two (2007)



Tití Fernández y Micaela Salinas

Season three (2011)



Patricio Giménez y Priscila Suárez

Season four (2012)



La Mole Moli y Natalie Scalzadonna

Season five (2020)



Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:54:51 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:55:11 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:35 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:56:14 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:56:33 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:56:56 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:57:15 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:57:33 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:57:50 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:58:09 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:58:27 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:59:07 PM »
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2024 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:04:07 PM »
As all of you should suspect, DFAD is not returning this year - this is something knew since the first months of the year -. However, the surprise was the announcement in Angel De Brito's program this past season that SFAD is coming back to the air after four years.

Is still unknown when is going to start the new season, who is or are going to host it and the names of the future contestants (there are several lists in the media popping). The intention of the network is to make a short season - contrary to what happened with DFAD that ended in January of this year -.

That's all we have for now. I'll be updating as this develops and news are coming.
