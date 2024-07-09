« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024  (Read 794 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1752
TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« on: July 09, 2024, 04:19:06 PM »
Teams head west to the Sunshine Coast, B.C., and decide whether to secure their spot or try for an opportunity to get ahead; racers put their taste and rhythm to the test, then some are caught horsing around.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« Reply #1 on: July 10, 2024, 04:27:40 AM »
Another weird leg.

- Fun seeing the FF teams dominating most of the leg, just sad they couldn't overcome the RB faster, for one of them to nab the win.
- Flight 2 almost racing for last and being the only ones not to choose the tasting Detour, just odd.
- All the alliance talk, very intersting considering, how they're introducing the voting Uturn next leg, according to the preview.
- And this new version of the assist is just so freaking random. It will get used, and completely based on the draw of luck.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1752
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« Reply #2 on: July 10, 2024, 04:22:25 PM »
I enjoyed it. It very much helps that the teams are bringing the drama. Getting the Express Pass was easy with the main disadvantage of getting on a later flight. Theyve done harder variations of the Detour before. The Roadblock really tripped up teams with the amount of memorization, even with the Assist. With the change of the Assist, I get why they changed it to prevent teams from hoarding it until the end like last season. They seem nice, but Dorothy & Olus never felt long for the show.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4367
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:17:12 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 