« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024  (Read 207 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1742
TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 PM »
Teams head west to the Sunshine Coast, B.C., and decide whether to secure their spot or try for an opportunity to get ahead; racers put their taste and rhythm to the test, then some are caught horsing around.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 2 "Call Me The Olive Man" July 9, 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:40 AM »
Another weird leg.

- Fun seeing the FF teams dominating most of the leg, just sad they couldn't overcome the RB faster, for one of them to nab the win.
- Flight 2 almost racing for last and being the only ones not to choose the tasting Detour, just odd.
- All the alliance talk, very intersting considering, how they're introducing the voting Uturn next leg, according to the preview.
- And this new version of the assist is just so freaking random. It will get used, and completely based on the draw of luck.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 