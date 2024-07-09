Another weird leg.



- Fun seeing the FF teams dominating most of the leg, just sad they couldn't overcome the RB faster, for one of them to nab the win.

- Flight 2 almost racing for last and being the only ones not to choose the tasting Detour, just odd.

- All the alliance talk, very intersting considering, how they're introducing the voting Uturn next leg, according to the preview.

- And this new version of the assist is just so freaking random. It will get used, and completely based on the draw of luck.