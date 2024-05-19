Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
If it's any consolation, we didn't get much for last season either. They just fell off the radar from Cambodia on. Which was kinda nice, since it turned out to be such a great cast, I didn't mind being surprised at the second half of the boot order.
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 29, 2024, 06:03:49 PMCelebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?They always do. They did promise a better route, so I just hope it's not like last time, making it sound like more countries than they actually visited ("India! Malaysia! Cambodia! Borneo!")But yeah, they'd be pretty much finished by now. These producers sure know how it to keep it out of sight. Season 7 didn't produce many sightings, either.
