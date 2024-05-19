Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?



They always do. They did promise a better route, so I just hope it's not like last time, making it sound like more countries than they actually visited ("India! Malaysia! Cambodia! Borneo!")But yeah, they'd be pretty much finished by now. These producers sure know how it to keep it out of sight. Season 7 didn't produce many sightings, either.