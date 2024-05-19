« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)  (Read 3357 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #25 on: May 19, 2024, 09:18:58 PM »
Wouldn't be surprised if they're still in Africa-- we'd probably see a lack of sightings if they went to the more sparsely-populated countries.  It'd be neat to see them head into Botswana, Namibia, or (even better) Madagascar.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #26 on: May 21, 2024, 11:06:17 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 19, 2024, 09:04:17 PM
If it's any consolation, we didn't get much for last season either. They just fell off the radar from Cambodia on.

Which was kinda nice, since it turned out to be such a great cast, I didn't mind being surprised at the second half of the boot order.
Last season was massive.. how will they top it ? 🤔  especially Darren and tristan
Logged

Offline PikaBelleChu

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #27 on: May 29, 2024, 06:03:49 PM »
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4329
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #28 on: May 29, 2024, 06:19:51 PM »
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 29, 2024, 06:03:49 PM
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?

They always do. They did promise a better route, so I just hope it's not like last time, making it sound like more countries than they actually visited ("India! Malaysia! Cambodia! Borneo!")

But yeah, they'd be pretty much finished by now. These producers sure know how it to keep it out of sight. Season 7 didn't produce many sightings, either.
« Last Edit: May 29, 2024, 06:25:12 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:50:32 AM »
So happy  the latest spoiler includes the father son duo ...so happy they are still IN IT..i just saw  the interview from the paramount + Australia boss.  :)x :2hearts:
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:54:30 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 29, 2024, 06:19:51 PM
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on May 29, 2024, 06:03:49 PM
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?

They always do. They did promise a better route, so I just hope it's not like last time, making it sound like more countries than they actually visited ("India! Malaysia! Cambodia! Borneo!")

But yeah, they'd be pretty much finished by now. These producers sure know how it to keep it out of sight. Season 7 didn't produce many sightings, either.
I feel that we don't get too many spoilers coz they have a smaller crew unlike usa and canada which move with alot of camera crew members .it's a big production
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5835
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Australia 8: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:45:10 PM »
I'm stoked that we get to see Namibia for a second time (and the first time for Swakopmund!), but I'm unsure how I feel about seeing Thailand for the third time eight seasons - at least we get to see Phuket for the first time?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 