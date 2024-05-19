« previous next »
Wouldn't be surprised if they're still in Africa-- we'd probably see a lack of sightings if they went to the more sparsely-populated countries.  It'd be neat to see them head into Botswana, Namibia, or (even better) Madagascar.
Quote from: Maanca on May 19, 2024, 09:04:17 PM
If it's any consolation, we didn't get much for last season either. They just fell off the radar from Cambodia on.

Which was kinda nice, since it turned out to be such a great cast, I didn't mind being surprised at the second half of the boot order.
Last season was massive.. how will they top it ? 🤔  especially Darren and tristan
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on Yesterday at 06:03:49 PM
Celebrity Edition 2 already ended considering how many weeks we haven't seen new sightings in it at all. But they will reveal the countries & places they visited when their premier showing is up in Fall 2024?

They always do. They did promise a better route, so I just hope it's not like last time, making it sound like more countries than they actually visited ("India! Malaysia! Cambodia! Borneo!")

But yeah, they'd be pretty much finished by now. These producers sure know how it to keep it out of sight. Season 7 didn't produce many sightings, either.
