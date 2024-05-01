Yet another Ricky/Cesar leg win where they spoke the local language!!!!1!Too bad the weather wasn't great for the first Race visit to Barbados, although it seemed perfect when they were shooting b-rollThe man at the barbershop giving directions was one of the most casual helpers ever. Loved that little bit!The seaweed detour wasn't bad if you were the first team there. Doing the task after the easiest/closest piles have already been picked could be tougher. Props to Juan & Shane for crushing it though.You never know with editing, but I would guess that Angie & Danny's wait time was less than 10 minutes, and you can't really gripe about that when you conspicuously broke the rules of the road.