TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: May 01, 2024, 10:13:39 PM »
Angie & Danny did say that they had to wait for their crew if they got separated. They kept driving to the beach. To play devils advocate, that area didnt seem like it had much parking. The only other comparable incident was the very first episode of Amazing Race China. In that case, the team that lost their crew was bumped to a later fight as a penalty.

On a more positive note, glad we got a new country in an underused region. Also glad that we got such a competitive race at the Detour.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: May 01, 2024, 10:18:25 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 01, 2024, 10:11:57 PM
This didn't look good on production at all. Especially since the whole time credit explanations have long been phased out since the early days.

I was going to say this. When those voiceovers announced a team receiving time credit for "production error", I assume it usually meant something like this, a cameraman's battery dying (in the good old days of pre-HD), etc.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: May 01, 2024, 10:38:37 PM »
Extra reporting content coming up tonight: Phil coming up on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It's starting right now.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: May 01, 2024, 10:44:23 PM »
one redditor i read pointed out that they actually made an illegal turn during the roundabout, and the crew didn't intend to do the same thing the walla walla did, hence the crew losing them, and that penalty might be because of that (violating the local traffic law). need to rewatch to confirm this but that might make sense why the producers decided to not give em the time credit.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: May 01, 2024, 10:45:24 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on May 01, 2024, 10:44:23 PM
one redditor i read pointed out that they actually made an illegal turn during the roundabout, and the crew didn't intend to do the same thing the walla walla did, hence the crew losing them, and that penalty might be because of that (violating the local traffic law). need to rewatch to confirm this but that might make sense why the producers decided to not give em the time credit.
Would also make sense why they were being honked at during that roundabout turn. :tup:
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: May 01, 2024, 10:46:45 PM »
That explains a lot. So a penalty either way.

Also, teams have been given mid-leg penalties for violating traffic laws. Just not shown. Think that happened to team fun once.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: May 01, 2024, 11:16:20 PM »
So Phil is on (finally)! :)x
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: May 01, 2024, 11:20:54 PM »
Long first part of the interview short, nothing regarding TAR happened. They talked about his life and buddies in New Zealand.

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: May 01, 2024, 11:28:27 PM »
Second part, TAR crumblings! Phil talked about showcasing Barbados in tonight's episode, the road tennis (ok), and the eminent finale. Phil revealed he spent a bit of his childhood in Antigua. Whaaaaaat?

Stephen shows a screenshot of the infamous eyebrow raise from the beach starting line this season before shouting Go!.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: May 01, 2024, 11:30:06 PM »
"I love The Amazing Race, but you stole my husband's eyebrow!" :funny:

And NOW the updates are done for tonight.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 AM »
I think its probably for the best that two seated cars are never used again outside of a specific task
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:30:38 PM »
Yet another Ricky/Cesar leg win where they spoke the local language!!!!1!

Too bad the weather wasn't great for the first Race visit to Barbados, although it seemed perfect when they were shooting b-roll  :funny:

The man at the barbershop giving directions was one of the most casual helpers ever. Loved that little bit!

The seaweed detour wasn't bad if you were the first team there. Doing the task after the easiest/closest piles have already been picked could be tougher. Props to Juan & Shane for crushing it though.

You never know with editing, but I would guess that Angie & Danny's wait time was less than 10 minutes, and you can't really gripe about that when you conspicuously broke the rules of the road.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:32:24 PM »
Angie & Danny waited 45 minutes according to their recap yesterday.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:03:28 PM »
I stand corrected, I didn't realize the crew got completely lost. Danny mentioned it was a Barbadian driver - he now has some serious bragging rights, he's better at navigating to places than the locals are... :P
