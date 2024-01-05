« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 227 times)

TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« on: Today at 06:22:23 PM »
:conf: HAPPY TAR DAY! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR36 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:33 PM »
We'll be on the air finally leaving South America in approximately 2 hours.  :funny:
Hang tight and hang ten! :beer:
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:56 PM »
30 minutes! Made myself a caribeño cocktail to celebrate our new country tonight!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:17 PM »
Just saw the preview for tonight with the team (no spoilers until the episode airs) after turning on the TV, wondering if this was one of the reasons the season was held back to air afterward. ???
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:59 PM »
5 more minutes 'til my favorite island time!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:23 PM »
And we are on the airwaves! :luvya:

Previously on TAR, 7 teams raced through Montevideo, Uruguay! Vinny shined at the RB, but later sparked fuel against Amber. The need for navigation helped Angie & Danny and hurt Sunny & Bizzy. A stellar Detour performance put Ricky & Cesar back in 1st. Juan & Shane stumbled, but in the end, Sunny & Bizzy flamed down.

All teams flying into Bridgetown, Barbados!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:36 PM »
Teams begin at Swing Bridge, one of the only two bridges in the ironically named city. We start with Ricky & Cesar and Angie & Danny leaving in 1st. ROUTE INFO: Fairfield/Black Rock Rd. Ricky & Cesar proceed to help Angie & Danny where it is.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:33:38 PM »
Cesar says they want to get married and have children someday and want the money to put that into action. They are worried about Danny since he is good with directions. Meanwhile, Danny is seemingly off today with Angie behind the wheel. She is worried about driving the jeep today.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:35:13 PM »
Ricky & Cesar are stopping at a gas station as well as Angie & Danny to ask for directions. And it's POURING!!! :funny: Always a fun leg with torrential weather. Cesar wears a face mask while their cars are absolutely soaked. They start putting up their plastic covers for the jeeps. :funny: "Welcome to Barbados!" - Cesar

Full intro :conf: and advertisements.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:37:03 PM »
Ngl I forgot Yvonne & Melissa were on the episode until I saw them into the intro :funny:
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:41:38 PM »
We come back to Group 2 of Rod & Leticia and Amber & Vinny departing. "Aw damn, it's freaking wet." - Amber. "It's drenched." - Leticia. "It's crazy. We're out here in the rain." - Rod. Amber is learning a lot about Vinny and vice versa. They begin having indecisiveness with directions in the jeep while it's precipitating. :funny:

Rod says Leticia isn't used to this kind of environment, but is taking the experience as a champ. They are having a good time finding a group of guys to ask for directions. Amber & Vinny stop at a barber and ask a man getting a haircut.  :funny: Oh my gosh, I love this leg already.

Both teams hooking up the car hoods. Meanwhile, Juan & Shane and Melissa & Yvonne leave from Group 3. The girlfriends ask a shop vendor.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:43:07 PM »
They receive directions while Juan & Shane immediately jump into their jeeps. The pilots miss their families, but are focused on getting the race done. Juan gets drenched with an open window! Yvonne & Melissa are also talking about their relationship and the race being a pressure cooker situation.

And it's looking like a hurricane is about to come! :clap2: Angie & Danny turn into a lot to ask for directions from a pizzeria.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:45:08 PM »
"It's okay, we just really have to slow down." - Angie

Ricky & Cesar see the first clue box! ROADBLOCK: "Who wants to get into the swing of things?"
One team member must battle a talented local in road tennis and win a match to receive their next clue.

Ricky chooses to do the task and picks his opponent! "It's like a miniature tennis, pickleball, combined with a racquetball and ping pong." Cesar doesn't want the bench filled with teams. Ricky explains the situation.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:47:25 PM »
Ricky gets on the scoreboard with 1. They have to get to 11. Wish Phil would have explained that earlier. Ricky is making progress up to 3.

Amber & Vinny are still navigating with Vinny voicing out how he is driving. Amber notices they circled back to where they are. Rod & Leticia is driving through an actual flood. Woohoo! Road closed ahead. Rod says they need to ask an official where the intersection is and he and Leticia get into an argument to stop yelling at each other.

Ricky is strategizing where the hits are coming from.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:48:29 PM »
Ricky ends up getting to 11 and receives the clue as Angie & Danny arrive at the RB clue.

ROUTE INFO: Drive to the childhood home of Rihanna to find your next clue.

Angie is doing the RB. "Miss Tennis Player!" - Danny :funny: They are excited to have a strength show up for them!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:48:46 PM »
Ricky is a ping pong god- hopefully this quells some of the "unfair advantage" claims
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:25 PM »
"Be nice to my mom!" - Danny

Angie is absolutely destroying her competition! Meanwhile, Ricky & Cesar arrive at Rihanna's house. ROUTE INFO: Long Bay Beach in Christ Church Parish.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:51:20 PM »
Angie is loving this RB and Danny reveals that is where he received his ping-pong skills. And they finish!

Juan & Shane are looking for street signs and can't find any. Shane suggests stopping at a shop. It's a souvenir shop! They ask the shopkeeper to show them the intersection on Google Maps.

Yvonne & Melissa fly to 3rd! Oh my gosh! Yvonne begins the RB.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:52:43 PM »
Melissa is more of the tennis player and they have this running thing at home saying if Yvonne beats Mel in a tennis match, she'd buy her the nicest steak in San Diego. :funny: Yvonne is quickly getting the hang of this road tennis though!

Rod & Leticia arrive at the RB in 4th. Leticia wants to do it and quickly runs to their net. Rod hopes she can knock it out quick.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:54:09 PM »
Rod and Melissa are socializing about their partners' tennising skills. Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny want to stop at a gas station. "The map is destroyed. My paper's destroyed." - Amber. She thinks the race is pretty much over for them.

Commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:02:16 PM »
We return to Amber being shocked by the conditions and not knowing where they are driving. They stop at a private residence to ask. Whereas, Leticia and Yvonne making some, not a lot of, progress. Rod was hoping Leticia would spike the ball and obliterate the task, but she's busy enjoying it with a smile on her face. Leticia is at 2 while Yvonne is at 7.

Ricky & Cesar don't know where they are headed. They want to go to a highway, but don't know where the highway is. Not all the streets have names on them and they are having a tough time. Angie asks who is Rihanna while Danny educates her on it. Angie asks Danny to start singing a Rihanna song.

"Welcome to Rihanna Drive." - Danny. Angie & Danny get the Long Bay clue.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 5/1/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:04:03 PM »
Yvonne close to getting the goal 11 points while Leticia is up to 7. Juan & Shane arrive at the RB in 5th. Juan wants to do the task.

Yvonne & Melissa get the clue and leave! Juan asked who is the best one. :funny: Little did they know they are not instructors.

The girlfriends drive off while Yvonne relays how she was being a little vicious which ended up making her serves sloppy.

